‘The Voice’ Season 17 Remaining Contestants & Teams

Tonight, the top eight competitors from The Voice will belt it out on stage in the hopes that they’ll progress to the finals. This evening marks the 23rd episode of the 17th season, and fans are itching to find out which team will be named victorious this go around.

Read on to meet the remaining competitors on each team of The Voice.

Team Blake

Kat Hammock

18-year-old Kat Hammock is from Encinitas, California. She began playing piano in the fourth grade and has been focusing on music ever since. When she was just a middle schooler, Kat was invited to sing at Carnegie Hall and went on to perform solo at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts several times. She recently graduated from high school and works as a part-time music teacher.

Ricky Duran

Ricky Duran is 29 and hails from Worcester, Massachusetts. He started learning guitar when he was just six and went on to study at Berklee College of Music. There, he created a band. He has since directed his energy towards progressing his music career.

Team Gwen

Rose Short

Rose is 34, from Killeen, Texas. She started singing as a little girl when her father was stationed with the military. Today, Rose is a full-time musician and writes and performs her own music.

Team Kelly

Hello Sunday

Hello Sunday consists of Chelsea, 14, and Myla, 14. The Atlanta residents met at a performing arts camp when they were younger, and have been performing together ever since.

Jake Hoot

Jake, 31, grew up in the Dominican Republic. When he was 20 he moved to Tennessee, where he started gigging and attended Tennessee Tech University. Today, Jake has a four-year-old daughter whom he hopes to make proud by singing on The Voice.

Team Legend

Katie Kadan

Katie, 38, comes from Chicago. She joined Chicago’s All God’s Children Choir as a ten-year-old and has since spent her time singing in church and choirs. For the past seven years, she has focused on singing around Chicago’s blues community. According to her NBC bio, she intends on spreading the message of “body positivity.”

Marybeth Byrd

Marybeth is just 18 and comes from Armorel, Arkansas. In her small town, she is “known as the soul singer,” according to NBC. The Voice is Marybeth’s adventure before committing to college.

Will Breman

Will Breman, 25, turned to music after he was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome. His NBC bio reads, “No matter what he was going through, he could always turn to music for comfort. ”

Who Will Win?

After the eight semi-finalists perform tonight, the public will vote on their favorite competitor. Then, the three artists with the most support will advance to the finale. Two artists who score the lowest number of votes will be eliminated, and of the remaining three singers, one will qualify for the final instant save of the season. That will determine our final four.

According to Gold Derby, Jake Hoot, Katie Kadan, and Ricky Duran are predicted to reach the finale. Only time will tell which artist will score the instant save.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

