‘The Voice’ Results 2019: Top 4 Contestants Revealed Live – Season 17

Tough cuts will be made on Tuesday’s episode of The Voice. The top 8 contestants will be condensed to the top 4, as the three contestants with the most will advance, the two contestants with the least will be eliminated, and the rest will compete for the Instant Save Vote.

SPOILER WARNING: We are providing live spoilers and recap below. Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on The Voice season 17 and do not want to know who advanced during episode 24.

“The Voice” Season 17 Episode 24 Recap

Carson Daly kicked off the episode by telling fans the trio of contestants who earned the most votes will advance to the finale, but before he announced names, Blake Shelton took the stage to perform his single “Hell Right” with special guest Trace Adkins.

Daly called the top 8 on stage after Shelton’s performance, and announced that the first contestant to advance to the top 4 is Katie Kadan (Team Legend). Australian singer Tones and I was the next guest to take the stage, and she performed her new single “Dance Monkey.”

There are 8 contestants eligible for tonight’s vote. We listed their names below, along their assigned team and the song they performed during Monday night’s episode:

Katie Kadan (Team Legend) – “Lady Marmalade”

Kat Hammock (Team Blake) – “Somewhere Only We Know”

Marybeth Byrd (Team Legend) – “Before He Cheats”

Hello Sunday (Team Kelly) – “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing”

Ricky Duran (Team Blake) – “Let it Be”

Will Breman (Team Gwen) – “Locked Out of Heaven”

Rose Short (Team Gwen) – “I Want to Know What Love Is”

Jake Hoot (Team Kelly) – “Desperado”

Artists who notch the most streams on Apple Music get a 5X vote multiplier, while those in the bottom of the pack will be more likely to have to sing for the Instant Save Vote. Gold Derby reports that Jake Hoot landed at number one with his cover of “Desperado,” while second place went to Ricky Duran for his version of “Let It Be.”

Not every performer was as lucky, however. Rose Short made it to number seven with her rendition of “I Want to Know What Love Is,” while Katie Kadan sunk down to number 13 with her version “Lady Marmalade.” Kadan has been a fan favorite all season, and she has gotten a big boost from her coach, John Legend, who praised her during Monday night’s episode.

“We don’t deserve you, Katie. … You deserve awards,” Legend gushed. “You deserve more than The Voice. You deserve Grammys.” If Kadan is forced to compete in the Instant Save Vote, she definitely has what it takes to rise to the challenge and secure herself a spot in the top 4.

Last week saw 2 promising contestants get sent home during the Instant Save competition. Shane Q was eliminated after his performance of “Killing Me Softly” by Roberta Flack failed to catch on with the voters. Joana Martinez followed him, and similarly underwhelmed the audiences at home with her cover of “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye.

Tuesday night’s episode will see two special performances involving coaches. Kelly Clarkson will reunite with season 14 winner Kaleb Lee to sing their duet “I Dream In Southern,” while Blake Shelton will partner up with Trace Adkins to perform his new single “Hell Right.”