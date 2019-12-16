‘The Voice’ Finale Performance Spoilers

The moment has arrived — The Voice season 17 Top 4 will face off in the live finale Monday (Dec. 16) to compete for your votes and the prize money and recording contract that comes with winning the popular reality singing competition.

In the finale, each singer will perform three times — a solo song, a holiday duet with his or her coach, and an original song. Here’s what we know about the performances.

Ricky Duran

Songs: “Runnin’ Down a Dream” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, “Run Rudolph Run” by Chuck Berry, and “A Woman Like Her” (original).

Tom Petty is a great choice for Ricky Duran’s smooth rock voice and going upbeat is also a good choice for the finale. That is also obviously the idea behind “Run Rudolph Run,” but for some reason, this just doesn’t do it for us. It would have been kind of cool if Duran and coach Blake Shelton had tried the David Bowie-Bing Crosby “Little Drummer Boy” duet.

Duran’s original song “A Woman Like Her” is a ballad, very John Mayer-esque, which is interesting. We thought for sure his original song would be more of a rock song. Hopefully, his fans like the quieter, more lowkey number.

Jake Hoot

Songs: “Amazed” by Lonestar, “Wintersong” by Sarah McLachlan, and “Better Off Without You” (original).

“Amazed” is a great choice for Jake Hoot, it is very much in his easy-listening country wheelhouse. “Wintersong” is an interesting choice because it’s kind of obscure, but Hoot and Kelly Clarkson’s voices sound great together on the preview clip. And Hoot’s original song “Better Off Without You” should be quite popular with the audience. It’s an upbeat, fun country song that sounds like something Blake Shelton or Brooks & Dunn would record.

Katie Kadan

Songs: “Merry Christmas Baby” by Charles Brown, and “All Better” (original).

We don’t know what Katie Kadan’s solo cover song is, The Voice hasn’t put it on Apple Music yet. But we do know the other two.

If the preview clip is any indication, Kadan and coach John Legend are going to absolutely slay “Merry Christmas Baby.” It’s a super fun jazz standard that they sound great on in the clip. “All Better” is a wonderful original song for Kadan. It’s super bluesy and lets her really show off her soulful voice.

Rose Short

Songs: “My Gift Is You” by Gwen Stefani, and “Border Song” (original).

We don’t know what Short’s solo cover song is, The Voice hasn’t put it on Apple Music yet. But we do know the other two.

“My Gift Is You” is an OK choice. Coach Gwen Stefani and Rose Short have such different voices that this one was probably a hard song to figure out. It’s a shame that Short’s coach isn’t Clarkson because they could have really nailed one of the harder Christmas songs, like “O Holy Night” or something.

Short’s original song has quite the gospel feel to it, so that’s a perfect choice for her voice. She has a wonderful church-choir-soloist quality when she sings.

READ NEXT: Katie Kadan: 5 Fast Facts to Know