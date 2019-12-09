The Voice 2019 Schedule: When is the Season 17 Finale?

The two part finale of The Voice takes place on December 16th, 2020 and December 17th, 2020. Judges Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend are all on hand to helps the four finalists end the season. Of the competitors this season, Jake Hoot, Katie Kadan, and Ricky Duran seem to be in the best position to win it all.

The Finale Is Sure To Have Special Performances From Celebrity Guests

Celebrity appearances are one aspect that viewers have come to expect from the competition series’s finales. Last season alone was a star studded event. County singer Travis Tritt joined Team Blake’s Andrew Sevener in a rendition of the singer hit “T-R-O-U-B-L-E”.The Jonas Brothers followed up with a special performance of the song “Cool”. OneRepublic showed up to give the audience an energetic live concert experience. Even Hootie and the Blowfish made an appearance.

This season, expect judges to bring in some of their friends. With Legend already collaborating with some of music biggest names, he is sure to draw in some of the finale’s best performers. The show also has a knack for bringing in performers that contestants look up to or are fans of to give duets. With the current competitors expressing their admiration for a cross-section of artists, the possibilities are endless.

The Potential Finalists Could Create the Show’s Closest Competition Ever

This season has proven to be full of surprises, but the level of contestant skill and popularity has made it a success in the ratings. If current projections are any indication, it will be a final round full of this season’s most popular contestants. Jake Hoot has been a favorite from the start. Even his blind audition had fans as well as judges enthralled. In more recent episodes of the series, he’s kept that country charm that propelled him throughout the competition.

Hello Sunday’s Myla and Chelsea are another pair to watch as the series heads in to the finale. The teens from Atlanta offer fun, pop interpretations that viewers can’t help but love. with versions of songs like Demi Lovato’s “Stone Cold”, they have shown that materials for older artists works just as well for the team. Although they are considered more of a wild card to make it to the finals, this duo is more than prepared.

Ricky Duran has received a lot of attention for his no-no-no-nonsense, old-school rocker aesthetic. Blake Shelton even went so far as to compare him to “The Boss” himself, Bruce Springsteen. The complements aside, Duran also has his own fan following that has helped push him through each round. They could make the difference if he reaches the final rounds of the competition.

Katie Kadan gives viewers goosebumps thanks to her powerful voice. Not every can sing an Adele song and make it work. Kadan did that and then some as she sang the ubiquitous “Rolling in the Deep”. If she makes it to the finals, expect her to draw from that same catalog as she prepares to dazzle the audience yet again.