What Time & Date Is ‘The Witcher’ on Netflix?

It’s finally almost time for The Witcher to release on Netflix and in select movie theaters. But what time and date can you start watching? Read on to find out what time it will be released on Netflix, including in different time zones.

‘The Witcher’ Will Be Released on Netflix on Friday, December 20

The Witcher will be released on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. Pacific (3:01 a.m. Eastern) on Friday, December 20, 2019. So that means that any time you visit Netflix on Friday, December 20 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the movie will be available to you.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live. The series will be released at the same time everywhere, not staggered. So these are all the same times, but in different time zones. All the episodes for Season 1 will be released at once.

Release Times in the U.S. (December 20)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (December 19)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (December 19)

Release Times Outside of the U.S.

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Canberra ACT

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

7:01 a.m. London

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

This is the same time that Netflix always releases its new movies and TV series.

Here Are Some Previews for ‘The Witcher’

Here’s the official final trailer.

THE WITCHER | FINAL TRAILER | NETFLIXOn a Continent riddled with evil, the paths of a monster hunter, a sorceress and a runaway princess converge. The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, arrives December 20, only on Netflix. Watch The Witcher, Only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80189685 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. THE WITCHER | FINAL TRAILER | NETFLIX https://youtube.com/netflix Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. 2019-12-12T10:15:01.000Z

And character introductions:

The Witcher | Character Introduction: Princess Cirilla | NetflixYou can't outrun destiny just because you're terrified of it. Freya Allan is Princess Cirilla. The Witcher arrives December 20. 2019-12-09T17:00:04.000Z

The Witcher | Character Introduction: Geralt of Rivia | NetflixYou can't outrun destiny just because you're terrified of it. Henry Cavill is Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher arrives December 20. 2019-12-09T17:00:03.000Z

The Witcher | Character Introduction: Yennefer of Vengerberg | NetflixYou can't outrun destiny just because you're terrified of it. Anya Chalotra is Yennefer of Vengerberg. The Witcher arrives December 20. 2019-12-09T17:00:00.000Z

And here’s a video about writing The Witcher.

Writing the Witcher with Andrzej Sapkowski and Lauren Hissrich | NetflixFrom book to screen, Andrzej Sapkowski, (author) and Lauren Hissrich, (show creator), the minds behind the Witcher, global literary phenomenon and upcoming Netflix series, sit down to for a conversation about bringing the Continent to life. The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill arrives on Netflix December 20. Watch The Witcher, Only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80189685 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Writing the Witcher with Andrzej Sapkowski and Lauren Hissrich | Netflix https://youtube.com/netflix Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. 2019-12-13T17:00:01.000Z

Netflix’s official description of The Witcher reads: “Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Another synopsis on Google reads: “The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

The Witcher is an amazing story based on an in-depth fantasy world built with care. Each character has a complicated background, and races and species bring along their own stories. Much like Game of Thrones, this series has much political intrigue, prophecy, and vying for leadership and power. If you like Game of Thrones, you will definitely find yourself enjoying The Witcher.

In fact, with all the episodes releasing at once, it might be a good idea to put this in the “binge” category and set aside some time to sit back, relax, and enjoy the series before the holidays.

The Witcher is based on the fantasy book series written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. It follows the story of Geralt of Rivia. There are eight episodes in Season 1 and all the episodes are being released on December 20. The show has been renewed for a second season.

You can watch The Witcher here when it releases on Netflix.

