Thingamajig on ‘The Masked Singer’: Clues & Guesses So Far 12/10/2019

Only six contestants remain on The Masked Singer, and only of them will win the season two golden trophy. One of the costumed performers vying for the trophy is Thingamajig. Fans will get to watch the Thingamajig’s next performance during episode 10 of The Masked Singer, which airs on Tuesday, December 10.

Thingamajig has proven himself to be a gifted performer and a fan-favorite this season, which means he has a real chance at making it to the finale. If he does, we have to wait a bit longer before we learn Thingamajig’s identity. For now, we’re free to make our own guesses based on clues given out by the show so far. So, who do we think Thingamajig is, and what makes us so convinced?

Clues for Thingamajig on ‘The Masked Singer’

Thingamajig has a number of interesting clues. For one, he stands at 6’4″, which has led many fans to assume that he is a professional athlete. He was also seen blowing out a candle with the number “4” on it. It’s possible that “4” could be the jersey number of said athlete.

Thingamajig says he has never been called Chewbacca, but that he and the popular “Star Wars” character do “celebrate together.” Elsewhere in the clue video, Thingamajig asks, “What’s that he has? A magic case? Come on you all, keep up the pace!” He then held up a pair of white sneakers.

The Thingamajig has said that singing isn’t his thing, and he said he was particularly fond of the word “feathery.” Then there is the matter of the American Sign Language book. The book was spotted during one of Thingamajig’s clue videos, and he says it “taught him to communicate with others, which is the most important thingamajig of all.”

During last week’s episode, Thingamajig provided a slew of additional clues. He said that he is own number one, and he isn’t ready to commit to someone else. He also said that he suffered a recent setback in his personal life, but his time on The Masked Singer has restored his confidence and helped him recover. The clue video that accompanied Thingamajig’s clues also came with a reference to the state of Maryland.

‘The Masked Singer’ Thingamajig Guesses

The top guess for the Fox’s celebrity identity is NBA player Victor Oladipo. We’re fairly convinced that Oladipo is the correct answer, given how well his career lines up with the clues that we’ve been given. He stands at 6’4″, and he is jersey number “4” on the Indiana Pacers.

Oladipo’s birthday is May 4, which is also known for being National Star Wars Day (as in “may the fourth be with you”). Then there is the matter of Oladipo’s NBA past, which also lines up with the given clues. Oladipo has played for the Orlando Magic and the Pacers, and Thingamajig has used the terms “magic case” and “feel my pace.”

That said, Oladipo is not the only guess for Thingamajig. T-Pain, last season’s winner, is the guest judge on Tuesday’s episode, and he put forth an interesting theory: John Legend. “First of all, I just want to say — son, I’m proud of you. Just a little derivative of the Monster costume,” T-Pain told Thingamajig. “That was amazing. Man, it’s like, indistinguishable from John Legend, That was pretty crazy. That’s got to be John Legend in that thing on stilts!”