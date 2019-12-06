Top 12 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies You Must See in 2019

Every year, The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries air Christmas movies practically non-stop. This year is no exception, and the movies are amazing! But as Christmas is nearing and your chance to watch these delightful movies is coming to a close, you’ll want to make sure you watch the absolute best movies right around the holidays. Here are the top 12 movies that you don’t want to miss as we’re quickly approaching Christmas. I couldn’t include all my favorites since some aren’t airing on either Hallmark channel this year, but there are still a lot of great movies to watch. To find out what channel Hallmark (or Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark (or Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) is on for you.

1. The Nine Lives of Christmas

Every year, without fail, I award first place to The Nine Lives of Christmas. There truly isn’t a Hallmark movie better than this one. The movie pairs a handsome fireman (Brandon Routh aka Superman) with Kimberley Sustad and their two cats. The cats, of course, fall in love first! In this absolutely adorable movie from 2014, the fireman — a confirmed bachelor who’s afraid of commitment — must let a stray cat and then a beautiful veterinary student into his heart for the holidays. This movie has so many adorable moments, you’ll probably want to watch it more than once. Because it’s a 2014 movie, it doesn’t have as many showtimes as other movies. This one will be showing on The Hallmark Channel on Saturday, December 7 at 12 p.m. Eastern; Friday, December 20 at 4 p.m. Eastern; Tuesday, December 24 at 12 p.m. Eastern; and Sunday, December 29 at 8 a.m. Eastern. Set your DVR if you can’t watch live, because this one is worth making the time to see.

2. Christmas Everlasting

This was the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie in 2018. The movie stars Tatyana Ali, Dondre T. Whitfield, Patti LaBelle, and Dennis Haysbert. It’s about a corporate lawyer, Lucy Toomey, who is about to be made partner when she inherits her sister Alice’s estate after she unexpectedly passes away. Lucy returns to Nilson’s Bay, dealing with grief and the return of old memories. She meets an old high school sweetheart, Peter, along the way, and must live in her sister’s house for 30 days before she can inherit it.

I loved this movie. Tatyana Ali portrayed all the conflicting emotions of grief so well. I loved how this movie showed that her special needs sister had an amazing life and touched so many people, and how she achieved such deep meaning in her life just by helping others. The romance between Lucy and Peter, played by Dondre T. Whitfield, was also authentic, with great chemistry. You definitely need to see this movie. The next airings are on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Monday, December 23 at 1 p.m. Eastern and Friday, December 27 at 7 a.m. Eastern.

3. A Boyfriend for Christmas

This is one of those Hallmark movie classics that you just want to watch every year. Even fathers who may pretend not to like Hallmark movies have been known to get so involved in this movie’s storyline that they ask their families to quiet down so they can hear every word! A Boyfriend for Christmas first aired back in 2004, but it still holds a lot of charm today. When Holly Grant made a wish 20 years ago for a boyfriend, Santa didn’t grant it right away. But now it looks like he may finally be ready! Holly is a child advocate and Ryan is an attorney. But because of a previous run-in, Ryan hides his identity as he gets to know Holly. Meanwhile, an old flame of Holly’s is trying to win her back. Who will win in the end? The movie airs on the Hallmark Channel on Tuesday, December 10 at 6 a.m. Eastern and Monday, December 30 at 4 a.m. Eastern. Unless you’re an early riser, you’ll want to record this one to catch later.

4. Picture a Perfect Christmas

If loving a Hallmark movie because of the dog who stars in it is wrong, then I don’t want to be right.

In this movie, Sophie returns home for the holidays to help her grandmother, and she ends up helping a neighbor, David, watch his nephew. Although the romance is a lot of fun in this movie, the dog is my personal favorite. The adorable dog, Riggs, is played by Gidget. Executive Producer Anne Carlucci told Heavy that Gidget is a rescue dog who is a female terrier mix. She loves to work. Gidget’s wrangler initially retired her after the movie, but Carlucci specifically asked for her for another upcoming Hallmark Channel film, Love Ever After which is airing in February. Gidget is very happy to be working again. So you’ll be seeing Gidget again very soon on Hallmark.

That's right #Hallmarkies! Tune-in to see another adorable rescue pup in this weekends premiere of #PictureAPerfectChristmas, Saturday at 8pm/7c! #CountdownToChristmas https://t.co/PsMLJ9hTs9 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) November 4, 2019

The movie will air on the Hallmark Channel on Dec. 8 at 10:03 p.m., Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m., Dec. 25 at 12:30 p.m., Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. Eastern, and Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

5. Northern Lights of Christmas

Next up is a 2018 movie: Northern Lights of Christmas. It’s about a woman who returns to her hometown after her uncle dies and she inherits the ranch. She has to decide if she’s going to sell the ranch, and she enlists the help of a loner who was her uncle’s trusted friend. He may finally have a reason to put down some roots for the first time, but only if she’s ready to make some big changes in her life. The movie features a cute side story involving reindeer, which is part of the reason I love it so much. But the acting is also phenomenal, and the characters really sell their roles. It airs again on Hallmark on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m., Dec. 28 at 5 p.m., and Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Read more about the movie in Heavy’s story here.

6. My Christmas Love

My Christmas Love is one of the best of the Hallmark Christmas movies because of a surprising twist you might not see coming, but will definitely bring tears to your eyes. (I know I cried when I watched it.) The synopsis of the movie reads: “A hopeless romantic who can’t ever seem to give a guy a real chance begins receiving each of the 12 Days of Christmas as gifts anonymously at her door. As she tries to figure out who is sending the gifts, she begins to believe that the mystery suitor could finally live up to her expectations.” The movie stars Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo, Megan Park, Aaron O’Connell and Gregory Harrison. It next airs on Dec. 15 at 4:05 a.m. Eastern and Dec. 19 at 6 a.m. Eastern.

7.Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

This heartfelt 2019 Hallmark Christmas movie deserves to be on your list this year. For this movie, I really believed the romance, and there were actually two great guys that the hero needed to choose between. I loved the storyline (because who doesn’t love a story focused on decorating for Christmas when there’s still lots of time to decorate?) Curl up with a warm cup of cocoa for this one. The synopsis reads: “Weeks before Christmas, Abbey is hired to decorate the estate of businessman Nick. She must break down the wall between her and Nick, all while keeping the holiday spirit alive.”

Encores will air on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. Eastern; Friday, Dec. 13 at 12 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 23 at 12:06 a.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 9:30 a.m., and Saturday, Jan. 4 at 12 a.m.

8. Memories of Christmas

Memories of Christmas, starring Christina Milian and Mark Taylor, makes our Top 12 list because of the wonderful message this 2018 movie brings (along with the magic of Christmas, of course.) The synopsis reads: “Noelle (Milian) was raised by the queen of Christmas. When she inherits her late mother’s house, she finds out that her mother had been hiring someone to decorate it — Dave (Taylor). The deal is off, but Dave convinces Noelle to let him carry on the tradition. As the display goes up, Noelle’s defenses start to come down. She embraces the town’s Christmas gala that was her mother’s legacy, finds unexpected love, and develops a joy for the holidays that she never thought possible.”

A commenter on Heavy’s story about the movie, Brenda C. Jennings-Burrell, expressed why she loved the movie. She wrote, “Memories of Christmas was wonderful, it was heartfelt, romantic and magical… It makes you realize even tho the ones we love may not be still here in the flesh, the memories of them and what they meant to us can live through and beyond us.” The movie next airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on December 30 at 3 a.m. Eastern.

9. Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle

This delightful movie, Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, stars Jill Wagner and Luke Macfarlane. Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “Megan spent one unforgettable summer with a boy when they were teens and she’s never forgotten his magical definition of love. Now a high-powered attorney in New York and a single mother, her young son unexpectedly connects them again.” (Don’t want to wait? Read the book it’s based on.) If you’re looking for a sweet Christmas movie that will really pull on your heartstrings, this one is it. The characters have genuine chemistry, but the heartache they’ve been dealt with in their past is keeping them from finding love with each other. Wagner and Macfarlane do a great job of portraying authentic emotions that truly capture what their characters are struggling with, and you’re really rooting for the two of them to end up together. The movie next airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7 a.m. Eastern, Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 29 at 9 a.m., and Friday, Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. Eastern.

10. Crown for Christmas

The Hallmark Channel loves making movies about a man or woman falling in love with royalty. Crown for Christmas from 2015 is one of my favorites. With Christmas approaching, Allie Foster, a struggling New York artist, is summoned to a faraway castle to act as a governess to a rebellious young princess. When Allie forms an unlikely bond with the princess, she attracts the attention of the nation’s handsome king, who’s facing an arranged marriage against his heart’s wishes. As Christmas Eve draws near and an undeniable chemistry develops between Allie and the king, the struggling New York artist finds herself a long way from home – and swept up in romance, royalty and the spirit of the holidays. This movie stars Danica McKellar. The movie next airs on the Hallmark Channel on Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. Eastern, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m., Dec. 22 at 2:09 a.m. Eastern, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m., and Jan. 3 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

11. Switched for Christmas starring Candace Cameron Bure

Hallmark’s Switched for Christmas from 2017 had to make the list because in this movie, Candace Cameron Bure plays twins! The synopsis reads: “Identical twins Kate and Chris Lockhart plot to be the other sister — at Kate’s office and Chris’ school – and take on planning their sister’s Christmas events. One rule, though: no romance. Chris as Kate is making her mark in the office, but co-worker Greg Turner grows curious about her sudden style. Kate as Chris, warming to her sudden family life, is introduced to a wealthy donor to help out the festival. Her jaw drops when she realizes that Tom Kinder is a teenage crush she met at that very festival 20 years ago. Can the sisters pull off their big events? And what about no romance? Will their little game of deceit take two hearts with it – Greg’s and Tom’s?”

Of course, this movie is adorable, and I loved how Bure portrayed two twins with very different personalities and very different love stories. This movie next airs on The Hallmark Channel on Tuesday, December 10 at 2:09 a.m. Eastern; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 a.m., and Saturday, Dec. 28 at 12 a.m. Eastern.

12. Fir Crazy

Elise MacReynolds is a victim of the recession in this 2013 movie. Back then, a lot of Hallmark movies focused on the recession, so I had to include one of them in this list. (They were very cathartic at the time.) She’s not a big fan of Christmas, but then she’s forced to run her family’s Christmas tree lot after she finds herself newly single and unemployed. It’s going to be a tough holiday for Elise. While trying to navigate a contentious landlord’s expectations on the Christmas tree lot, she also finds herself building a budding new relationship with Darren, one of her customers. This movie provides a very relatable main character in Elise, and it shows how hard work and a belief in Christmas can go a long way. The movie next airs on the Hallmark Channel on Monday, December 16 at 1:06 a.m. Eastern, Dec. 21 at 3:09 a.m. Eastern, and Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. Eastern.