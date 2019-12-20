‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’ Song: Lyrics, Video & Background

One of the best songs on the new Netflix series The Witcher is a little ballad sung by the bard called “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” It will get stuck in your head. Here are lyrics, a video, and details about the song.

‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’ Is Guaranteed To Get Stuck in Your Head

This song is definitely an earworm that you’ll find yourself singing all the time. Netflix gave Heavy the first five episodes of The Witcher to watch early, and I’ve found myself singing the song all the time, realizing no one is going to know where the song is from.

Here’s a video of the song with lyrics.

Toss A Coin To Your Witcher Music Composed & Produced by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Lyrics by Jenny Klein, Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Performed by Joey Batey

You can also hear the song on Soundcloud if that’s your preference:

And here are the full lyrics:

When a humble bard Graced a ride along With Geralt of Rivia Along came this song From when the White Wolf fought A silver-tongued devil His army of elves At his hooves did they revel They came after me With masterful deceit Broke down my lute And they kicked in my teeth While the devil’s horns Minced our tender meat And so cried the Witcher He can’t be bleat Toss a coin to your Witcher O’ Valley of Plenty O’ Valley of Plenty Toss a coin to Your Witcher O’ Valley of Plenty At the edge of the world Fight the mighty horde That bashes and breaks you And brings you to mourn He thrust every elf Far back on the shelf High up on the mountain From whence it came He wiped out your pest Got kicked in his chest He’s a friend of humanity So give him the rest That’s my epic tale Our champion prevailed Defeated the villain Now pour him some ale Toss a coin to your Witcher O’ Valley of Plenty O’ Valley of Plenty Toss a coin to your Witcher And friend of humanity Toss a coin to your Witcher O’ Valley of Plenty O’ Valley of Plenty And friend of humanity Toss a coin to your Witcher O’ Valley of Plenty O’ Valley of Plenty Toss a coin to your Witcher A friend of humanity

Viewers are already talking about how much they love this song. Some fans really like the subtle Elf on the Shelf reference in the song.

The use of “he can’t be bleat” in the song is a reference to the race that the Witcher encounters in the episode where the song is first heard. It’s a play on words for “he can’t be beat.”

If you want to learn the song on guitar, you can find tabs here.

And here’s a full piano cover with free sheets in the video below.

If the series comes out with any other great tracks I'll definitely work on more Witcher covers.

The free piano sheet music is here.

One fan wrote on Reddit about the song: “Can’t wait for the fan covers of this one!” Another wrote: “Wow Jaskier is going to annoy Geralt a lot with this song and I love it 😂.”

Joey Batey, who sings the song, is a singer in real life with the group The Amazing Devil. He’s also an accomplished actor.

