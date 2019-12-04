Tree on ‘The Masked Singer’: Clues & Guesses So Far 12/4/2019

Season 2 of The Masked Singer is underway, and fans are itching to find out which celebrities are belting it out under some pretty elaborate masks.

One performer who has stumped people this season is the Tree. What is the Tree’s true identity? Who is belting it out under those rainbow tassels? Here’s what we know about the Tree.

Top Clues for The Tree

One of the clues for the Tree is that she typically is known for one thing at just one time of year (hence her Christmas tree costume.) She says, “When the season is over, there’s no use for me.” She also says she wants to “dish out” her talents.

At points in her clues video, the camera hovers on baking utensils, suggesting she could be associated with cooking in some way, shape, or form. We also know the Tree can likely play the piano, as this was a scene depicted in one video. And what about that White House reference?

The Tree says she is like “the old-school entertainers that could do it all.” She also says it’s “such a shame that I spend so much time in exile.”

One clue includes a black and white TV set, which could hint to the singer being an older TV star. It’s worth noting that the tree is also speaking in somewhat of an accent.

Top Guesses for The Three

The Clues: Tree | Season 2 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER

One of the top guesses for the tree at the top of the season was Zooey Deschanel. Other guesses from the judge’s panel included Beverly D’Angelo, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Rachael Ray. The latter is a celebrity chef famous for her “30-minute meals” which could explain the number 30 appearing in the clues videos.

And another guess that’s popular on Twitter is Brenda Lee. After all, she is known for the song, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”, and has appeared on a number of black and white TV shows. She also loves to cook, and loves getting “dolled up”.

A popular guess for fans is Valerie Bertinelli or Ana Gasteyer from SNL.

The latter seems to have the most traction. As Gold Derby points out, there is a reference to the number 30 in the clues videos for the tree, and the address for SNL is 30 Rock.

On top of that, the tree makes references to jazz music– in 2014, the SNL alumn released a jazz album called “I’m Hip.” Would the cooking clues align with it being Gasteyer? Possibly. After all, her most famous SNL character is Margaret Jo McCullin, the host of NPR’s “The Delicious Dish.”

And we certainly know the tree can sing, but can Gasteyer? Yes. She has appeared on Broadway four times, in “The Rocky Horror Show”, “The Royal Family”, “The Threepenny Opera”, and “Wicked.”

Another possibility is Padma Lakshmi. She appeared on the episode of Star Trek titled “Precious Cargo”, and this would make sense, as the tree said in a clues video that she is “precious cargo.” Some fans are convinced it’s Candace Cameron Bure, who is known for starring in Hallmark movies, but our gut points to it being Gasteyer.

Will the Tree’s identity be revealed tonight? Be sure to tune into the show at 8pm ET/PT on FOX to find out.

