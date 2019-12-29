TV Premieres & Schedule for January, 2020

As 2019 draws to an end, TV enthusiasts can say goodbye to the dozens of holiday specials, Christmas classics and winter reruns that filled the December schedule. 2020 is bursting with returning TV favorites, new series, reality dramas and family sitcoms to ring in the new year, so if you’re looking to spend January curled up inside under a blanket with the remote control, you’ve got plenty to choose from.

Shows like Supernatural, Doctor Who and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are all returning this month, while the highly-anticipated new season of The Bachelor premieres on January 6. Reality television favorites like Married at First Sight, Love After Lockup, Sister Wives and My Big Fat Fabulous Life all return as well, alongside several TV specials, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards and the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

What To Watch In January | NetflixWhat To Watch In January | Netflix Drama – 00:15 Comedy – 02:12 Family – 03:58 Non-Fiction – 05:15 Anime – 06:44 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. What To Watch In January | Netflix https://youtube.com/netflix 2019-12-11T17:00:00.000Z

The following is a list of all January, 2020 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced, but if I missed anything or the premiere time changes, feel free to shoot me an email and I will happily update the post. All times are listed in Eastern and Central time.

Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, continuing season premieres, TV specials and awards ceremonies, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries or stand-up comedies airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series and specials.

Here’s what’s coming to TV in January, 2020:

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

3/2 AM: The Circle (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Messiah (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor (Netflix Documentary)

(Netflix Documentary) 3/2 AM: Spinning Out (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 6:30/5:30 PM: Self-Made Mansions (HGTV, Special)

(HGTV, Special) 7/6 PM: Married at First Sight: Strike a Match (Lifetime, One-Hour Special)

(Lifetime, One-Hour Special) 8/7 PM: The First 48: Chain of Death (A&E, Two-Hour Special)

(A&E, Two-Hour Special) 8/7 PM: HGTV Dream Home 2020 (HGTV, One-Hour Special)

(HGTV, One-Hour Special) 8/7 PM: Doctor Who (BBC America, Season 12 Premiere/Special Night)

(BBC America, Season 12 Premiere/Special Night) 8/7 PM: Killer Bods (ID, Series Premiere)

(ID, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Married at First Sight (Lifetime, Season 10)

(Lifetime, Season 10) 8/7 PM: My 600-lb Life (TLC, Season 8)

(TLC, Season 8) 9/8 PM: Almost Family (FOX, Season 1.5)

(FOX, Season 1.5) 9/8 PM: Impossible Engineering (Science Channel, Season 7)

(Science Channel, Season 7) 9/8 PM: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (CNN, Special)

(CNN, Special) 9/8 PM: The Real Housewives of Dallas: Reunion Part 1 (Bravo, One-Hour Special)

(Bravo, One-Hour Special) 10/9 PM: 100 Day Dream Home (HGTV, One-Hour Special)

(HGTV, One-Hour Special) 10/9 PM: Alaska PD (A&E, Series Premiere/Special Night and Time)

(A&E, Series Premiere/Special Night and Time) 10/9 PM: The Explosion Show (Science Channel, Series Premiere)

(Science Channel, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Mind of a Monster: Aileen Wuornos (ID, One-Hour Special)

(ID, One-Hour Special) 10/9 PM: Supernanny (Lifetime, Season 8)

(Lifetime, Season 8) 11/10 PM: HGTV House Party (HGTV, Special)

Thursday, January 2, 2020

3/2 AM: Explained: Sex (Netflix, Special)

(Netflix, Special) 3/2 AM: Thieves of the Wood (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: The First 48 (A&E, Season 19)

(A&E, Season 19) 8/7 PM: Last Man Standing (FOX, Season 8)

(FOX, Season 8) 8/7 PM: What Is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Quiz Show (ABC, One-Hour Special)

(ABC, One-Hour Special) 9/8 PM: Christina on the Coast (HGTV, Season 2)

(HGTV, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Dead of Winter (ID, Season 2)

(ID, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Deputy (FOX, Series Premiere)

(FOX, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC, Season 3.5)

(TLC, Season 3.5) 9/8 PM: The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU (NBC, One-Hour Special)

(NBC, One-Hour Special) 9/8 PM: Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime, Season 2)

(Lifetime, Season 2) 10/9 PM: 60 Days In (A&E, Season 6)

(A&E, Season 6) 10/9 PM: My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC, Series Premiere)

Friday, January 3, 2020

3/2 AM: Anne with an E (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 3/2 AM: Bug Diaries (Amazon, Season 1.5)

(Amazon, Season 1.5) 3/2 AM: Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon, Special)

(Amazon, Special) 3/2 AM: James May: Our Man in Japan (Amazon, Series Premiere)

(Amazon, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, Season 10.5)

(CBS, Season 10.5) 9/8 PM: Kindred Spirits (Travel Channel, Season 4)

(Travel Channel, Season 4) 9/8 PM: Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup (WE, Season 2)

(WE, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Magnum P.I. (CBS, Season 2.5)

(CBS, Season 2.5) 10/9 PM: Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 10.5)

(CBS, Season 10.5) 10/9 PM: Extreme Love (WE, Season 2)

(WE, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Ghost Loop (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

Saturday, January 4, 2020

3/2 AM: Dracula (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Say Yes to the Dress America (TLC, Series Premiere)

(TLC, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Haunted Hospitals (Travel Channel, Season 2)

(Travel Channel, Season 2) 9:30/8:30 PM: Hopelessly in Love: Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes and Andre Rison (Lifetime, Two-Hour Special)

Sunday, January 5, 2020

4/3 PM: E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards (E!, Special)

(E!, Special) 6/5 PM: E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards (E!, Special)

(E!, Special) 7/6 PM: Golden Globe Arrival Special (NBC, One-Hour Special)

(NBC, One-Hour Special) 8/7 PM: The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC, Three-Hour Special)

(NBC, Three-Hour Special) 8/7 PM: Air Disasters (Smithsonian Channel, Season 14)

(Smithsonian Channel, Season 14) 8/7 PM: God Friended Me (CBS, Season 2.5)

(CBS, Season 2.5) 8/7 PM: Naked & Afraid (Discovery Channel, Season 11)

(Discovery Channel, Season 11) 8/7 PM: Power (Starz, Season 6.5)

(Starz, Season 6.5) 8/7 PM: The Simpsons (FOX, Season 31.5)

(FOX, Season 31.5) 8/7 PM: Sister Wives (TLC, Season 10)

(TLC, Season 10) 9/8 PM: Bob’s Burgers (FOX, Season 10.5)

(FOX, Season 10.5) 9/8 PM: Disasters at Sea (Smithsonian Channel, Season 2)

(Smithsonian Channel, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Evil Lives Here (ID, Season 7)

(ID, Season 7) 9/8 PM: Live PD: Police Patrol (A&E, Season 5 Premiere/Special Night)

(A&E, Season 5 Premiere/Special Night) 9/8 PM: Married to Medicine: Reunion Part 3 (Bravo, One-Hour Special)

(Bravo, One-Hour Special) 9/8 PM: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 11.5)

(CBS, Season 11.5) 9/8 PM: Power Confidential (Starz, Season 1.5)

(Starz, Season 1.5) 9/8 PM: Worst Cooks in America (Food Network, Season 18)

(Food Network, Season 18) 9:30/8:30 PM: Family Guy (FOX, Season 18.5)

(FOX, Season 18.5) 10/9 PM: Court Cam: Best of Season 1 (A&E, One-Hour Special)

(A&E, One-Hour Special) 10/9 PM: Naked & Afraid XL (Discovery Channel, Season 6)

(Discovery Channel, Season 6) 11/10 PM: E! After Party: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards (E!, Special)

Monday, January 6, 2020

3/2 AM: The Brokenwood Mysteries (Acorn TV, Series 6)

(Acorn TV, Series 6) 3/2 AM: The Family Farm (Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere)

(Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere) 7:30/6:30 PM: Infinity Train (Cartoon Network, Season 2)

(Cartoon Network, Season 2) 8/7 PM: America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC, Season 2)

(NBC, Season 2) 8/7 PM: Antiques Roadshow (PBS, Season 24)

(PBS, Season 24) 8/7 PM: The Bachelor (ABC, Three-Hour Season 24)

(ABC, Three-Hour Season 24) 8/7 PM: The Neighborhood (CBS, Season 2.5)

(CBS, Season 2.5) 8:30/7:30 PM: Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, Season 1.5)

(CBS, Season 1.5) 9/8 PM: All Rise (CBS, Season 1.5)

(CBS, Season 1.5) 9/8 PM: Kids Baking Championship (Food Network, Season 8)

(Food Network, Season 8) 9/8 PM: Love & Hip Hop: Miami (VH1, Season 3)

(VH1, Season 3) 10/9 PM: Bull (CBS, Season 4.5)

(CBS, Season 4.5) 10/9 PM: Carter (WGN, Season 2)

(WGN, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Manifest (NBC, Season 2)

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

8/7 PM: Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, Two-Hour Season 3)

(NBC, Two-Hour Season 3) 8/7 PM: Finding Your Roots (PBS, Season 6.5)

(PBS, Season 6.5) 8/7 PM: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time (ABC, Series Premiere)

(ABC, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC, Two-Hour Season 7)

(TLC, Two-Hour Season 7) 8/7 PM: NCIS (CBS, Season 17.5)

(CBS, Season 17.5) 8/7 PM: Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out (VH1, Season 14)

(VH1, Season 14) 8/7 PM: The Resident (FOX, Season 3.5)

(FOX, Season 3.5) 8/7 PM: Siesta Key (MTV, Season 3)

(MTV, Season 3) 9/8 PM: Burgers, Brew & ‘que (Cooking Channel, Season 6)

(Cooking Channel, Season 6) 9/8 PM: FBI (CBS, Season 2.5)

(CBS, Season 2.5) 9/8 PM: Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (FOX, Season 3)

(FOX, Season 3) 9/8 PM: The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN, Season 7)

(OWN, Season 7) 9/8 PM: Mixed-ish (ABC, Season 1.5)

(ABC, Season 1.5) 9/8 PM: Schitt’s Creek (POP, Season 6)

(POP, Season 6) 9/8 PM: Vanderpump Rules (Bravo, Season 8)

(Bravo, Season 8) 9:30/8:30 PM: Black-ish (ABC, Season 6.5)

(ABC, Season 6.5) 10/9 PM: Hot & Heavy (TLC, Series Premiere)

(TLC, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Emergence (ABC, Season 1.5)

(ABC, Season 1.5) 10/9 PM: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, Series Premiere)

(CBS, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Guardians of the Glades (Discovery Channel, Season 2)

(Discovery Channel, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Ink Master (Paramount Network, Season 13)

(Paramount Network, Season 13) 10/9 PM: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, Series Premiere/Special Night and Time)

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

3/2 AM: Cheer (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Glad You Asked (YouTube, Season 1.5)

(YouTube, Season 1.5) 8/7 PM: Catfish: The TV Show (MTV, Season 8)

(MTV, Season 8) 8/7 PM: Chicago Med (NBC, Season 5.5)

(NBC, Season 5.5) 8/7 PM: Undercover Boss (CBS, Season 9)

(CBS, Season 9) 9/8 PM: America’s Top Dog (A&E, Series Premiere)

(A&E, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 8.5)

(NBC, Season 8.5) 9/8 PM: Criminal Minds (CBS, Two-Hour Season 15 Premiere)

(CBS, Two-Hour Season 15 Premiere) 9/8 PM: Modern Family (ABC, Season 11.5)

(ABC, Season 11.5) 9/8 PM: Party of Five (Freeform, Series Premiere)

(Freeform, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: The Real Housewives of Dallas: Reunion Part 2 (Bravo, 75-Minute Special)

(Bravo, 75-Minute Special) 9:30/8:30 PM: Single Parents (ABC, Season 2.5)

(ABC, Season 2.5) 10/9 PM: Chicago PD (NBC, Season 7.5)

(NBC, Season 7.5) 10/9 PM: Stumptown (ABC, Season 1.5)

Thursday, January 9, 2020

8/7 PM: Superstore (NBC, Season 5.5)

(NBC, Season 5.5) 8/7 PM: Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 3.5)

(CBS, Season 3.5) 8:30/7:30 PM: Perfect Harmony (NBC, Season 1.5)

(NBC, Season 1.5) 8:30/7:30 PM: The Unicorn (CBS, Season 1.5)

(CBS, Season 1.5) 9/8 PM: The Good Place (NBC, Season 4.5)

(NBC, Season 4.5) 9/8 PM: Mom (CBS, Season 7.5)

(CBS, Season 7.5) 9/8 PM: Reclaimed (Discovery Channel, Series Premiere)

(Discovery Channel, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Truth & Lies: The Jeffrey Epstein Story (ABC, Two-Hour Special)

(ABC, Two-Hour Special) 9/8 PM: Very Cavallari (E!, Season 3)

(E!, Season 3) 9/8 PM: What on Earth? (Science Channel, Season 6)

(Science Channel, Season 6) 9:30/8:30 PM: Carol’s Second Act (CBS, Season 1.5)

(CBS, Season 1.5) 9:30/8:30 PM: Will & Grace (NBC, Season 11.5)

(NBC, Season 11.5) 10/9 PM: Evil (CBS, Season 1.5)

(CBS, Season 1.5) 10/9 PM: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, Season 21.5)

Friday, January 10, 2020

3/2 AM: AJ and the Queen (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Giri/Haji (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Harvey Street Kids (Netflix, Season 4)

(Netflix, Season 4) 3/2 AM: The InBESTigators (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Medical Police (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Zumbo’s Just Desserts (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 8/7 PM: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC, Series Premiere)

(NBC, Series Premiere) 8:45/7:45 PM: The Owl House (Disney Channel, Series Premiere)

(Disney Channel, Series Premiere) 11/10 PM: Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers (Comedy Central, Series Premiere)

Saturday, January 11, 2020

9/8 AM: Total Dramarama (Cartoon Network, Season 2)

(Cartoon Network, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Family or Fiance (OWN, Season 2)

Sunday, January 12, 2020

7/6 PM: The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards (The CW, Three-Hour Special)

(The CW, Three-Hour Special) 9/8 PM: The Outsider (HBO, Series Premiere)

(HBO, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Sanditon (PBS, Two-Hour Series Premiere)

Monday, January 13, 2020

3/2 AM: Ackley Bridge (Acorn TV, Series 3)

(Acorn TV, Series 3) 3/2 AM: The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: The New Pope (HBO, Series Premiere)

(HBO, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 3.5)

(ABC, Season 3.5) 10/9 PM: Meet the Frasers (E!, One-Hour Series Premiere)

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

3/2 AM: Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Arrow (The CW, Season 8.5)

(The CW, Season 8.5) 9/8 PM: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, Season 5)

(The CW, Season 5) 9/8 PM: This Is Us (NBC, Season 4.5)

(NBC, Season 4.5) 10/9 PM: New Amsterdam (NBC, Season 2.5)

(NBC, Season 2.5) 11/10 PM: Kings of Pain: Behind the Bites (History Channel, One-Hour Special)

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

3/2 AM: The Age of A.I. (YouTube, Season 1.5)

(YouTube, Season 1.5) 3/2 AM: Grace & Frankie (Netflix, Season 6)

(Netflix, Season 6) 8/7 PM: The CW Dog Honors (The CW, One-Hour Special)

(The CW, One-Hour Special) 8/7 PM: The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 7.5)

(ABC, Season 7.5) 8:30/7:30 PM: Schooled (ABC, Season 2.5)

(ABC, Season 2.5) 9/8 PM: Nancy Drew (The CW, Season 1.5)

(The CW, Season 1.5) 10/9 PM: 68 Whiskey (Paramount Network, Series Premiere)

(Paramount Network, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Expedition with Steve Backshall (PBS, Series Premiere)

(PBS, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Good Trouble (Freeform, Season 2.5)

(Freeform, Season 2.5) 10/9 PM: In Pursuit with John Walsh (ID, Season 2)

(ID, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Listing Impossible (CNBC, Series Premiere)

(CNBC, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: The Magicians (Syfy, Season 5)

(Syfy, Season 5) 10/9 PM: S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 3.5)

Thursday, January 16, 2020

8/7 PM: Grown-ish (Freeform, Season 3)

(Freeform, Season 3) 8/7 PM: Supernatural (The CW, Season 15.5)

(The CW, Season 15.5) 8:30/7:30 PM: Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform, Series Premiere)

(Freeform, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: The Last Days of Richard Pryor (ABC, Two-Hour Special)

(ABC, Two-Hour Special) 9/8 PM: Legacies (The CW, Season 2.5)

Friday, January 17, 2020

3/2 AM: Ares (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Diary of a Future President (Disney+, Series Premiere)

(Disney+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Endlings (Hulu, Series Premiere)

(Hulu, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Hip Hop Evolution (Netflix, Season 4)

(Netflix, Season 4) 3/2 AM: Just Add Magic: Mystery City (Amazon, Series Premiere)

(Amazon, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Little America (Apple TV+, Series Premiere)

(Apple TV+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Nailed It!: Wer Kann, Der Kann! (Netflix, Special)

(Netflix, Special) 3/2 AM: Oprah’s Book Club: Elizabeth Strout – Olive, Again (Apple TV+, Special)

(Apple TV+, Special) 3/2 AM: Sex Education (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 8/7 PM: American Housewife (ABC, Season 4.5)

(ABC, Season 4.5) 8/7 PM: Charmed (The CW, Season 2.5)

(The CW, Season 2.5) 8:30/7:30 PM: Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, Season 6.5)

(ABC, Season 6.5) 9/8 PM: Dynasty (The CW, Season 3.5)

(The CW, Season 3.5) 9/8 PM: Hopelessly in Love: Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead (Lifetime, Two-Hour Special)

(Lifetime, Two-Hour Special) 10/9 PM: Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO, Season 18)

Saturday, January 18, 2020

7/6 PM: Killer Affair (Oxygen, Season 1.5)

(Oxygen, Season 1.5) 8:30/7:30 PM: NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC (ABC, Season 5)

(ABC, Season 5) 9/8 PM: Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America, Series Premiere)

(BBC America, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Beyond the Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story with Robin Roberts (Lifetime, One-Hour Special)

Sunday, January 19, 2020

10/9 AM: Ben 10 (Cartoon Network, Season 4)

(Cartoon Network, Season 4) 7/6 PM: Murdered by Morning (Oxygen, Series Premiere)

(Oxygen, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Batwoman (The CW, Season 1.5)

(The CW, Season 1.5) 9/8 PM: Supergirl (The CW, Season 5.5)

(The CW, Season 5.5) 10/9 PM: 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX, Series Premiere/Special Night and Time)

(FOX, Series Premiere/Special Night and Time) 10/9 PM: Avenue 5 (HBO, Series Premiere)

(HBO, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Vienna Blood (PBS, Series Premiere)

(PBS, Series Premiere) 10:30/9:30 PM: Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, Season 10)

Monday, January 20, 2020

3/2 AM: Dead Lucky (Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere)

(Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Family Reunion (Netflix, Season 1.5)

(Netflix, Season 1.5) 3/2 AM: Hidden Britain By Drone (Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere)

(Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Love Island U.K. (Hulu, Season 6)

(Hulu, Season 6) 12:30 PM/11:30 AM: The Adventures of Paddington (Nickelodeon, Series Premiere)

(Nickelodeon, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: All American (The CW, Season 2.5)

(The CW, Season 2.5) 8/7 PM: Street Outlaws: Fastest in America (Discovery Channel, Series Premiere)

(Discovery Channel, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Urban One Honors (TV One, Two-Hour Special)

(TV One, Two-Hour Special) 9/8 PM: An American Murder Mystery (ID, Season 15)

Mystery (ID, Season 15) 9/8 PM: Black Lightning (The CW, Season 3.5)

(The CW, Season 3.5) 9/8 PM: Brain Games (National Geographic Channel, Season 8)

(National Geographic Channel, Season 8) 9/8 PM: Home Town (HGTV, Season 4)

(HGTV, Season 4) 9/8 PM: No Passport Required (PBS, Season 2)

(PBS, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Prodigal Son (FOX, Season 1.5)

(FOX, Season 1.5) 10/9 PM: Spy Games (Bravo, Series Premiere)

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

3/2 AM: Jim Henson’s Word Party (Netflix, Season 4)

(Netflix, Season 4) 8/7 PM: The Conners (ABC, Season 2.5)

(ABC, Season 2.5) 8:30/7:30 PM: Bless This Mess (ABC, Season 2.5)

(ABC, Season 2.5) 10/9 PM: Project Blue Book (History Channel, Season 2)

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

3/2 AM: Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Riverdale (The CW, Season 4.5)

(The CW, Season 4.5) 10:30/9:30 PM: Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, Series Premiere)

Thursday, January 23, 2020

3/2 AM: The Ghost Bride (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: October Faction (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: The Red Shadows (Sundance Now, Series Premiere)

(Sundance Now, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac (Netflix, Season 1.5)

(Netflix, Season 1.5) 8/7 PM: Station 19 (ABC, Season 3)

(ABC, Season 3) 8:30/7:30 PM: Outmatched (FOX, Series Premiere)

(FOX, Series Premiere) 8:30/7:30 PM: Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access, Series Premiere)

(CBS All Access, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: The Bold Type (Freeform, Season 4)

(Freeform, Season 4) 9/8 PM: Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Season 16.5 Premiere/New Time Slot)

(ABC, Season 16.5 Premiere/New Time Slot) 9/8 PM: Swamp People (History Channel, Season 11)

(History Channel, Season 11) 10/9 PM: A Million Little Things (ABC, Season 2.5 Premiere/New Time Slot)

Friday, January 24, 2020

3/2 AM: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: The Ranch (Netflix, Season 4.5)

(Netflix, Season 4.5) 3/2 AM: Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Shrill (Hulu, Season 2)

(Hulu, Season 2) 7/6 PM: The Crystal Maze (Nickelodeon, Series Premiere)

(Nickelodeon, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Ancient Aliens (History Channel, Season 15)

Saturday, January 25, 2020

10/9 PM: Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy (Lifetime, One-Hour Special)

Sunday, January 26, 2020

4/3 PM: E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Grammy Awards (E!, Special)

(E!, Special) 6/5 PM: E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Grammy Awards (E!, Special)

(E!, Special) 8/7 PM: The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

(CBS) 8/7 PM: The Circus (Showtime, Season 5)

(Showtime, Season 5) 11:30/10:30 PM: E! After Party: The 2020 Grammy Awards (E!, Special)

Monday, January 27, 2020

3/2 AM: The Great Train Robbery (Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere)

(Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: The Silence (Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere)

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

8/7 PM: Arrow: Finale Preview (The CW, One-Hour Special)

(The CW, One-Hour Special) 9/8 PM: The Biggest Loser (USA Network, Season 18)

(USA Network, Season 18) 9/8 PM: I Am Jazz (TLC, Season 6)

(TLC, Season 6) 10:30/9:30 PM: Miracle Workers (TBS, Season 2)

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

3/2 AM: Next in Fashion (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Night on Earth (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Omniscient (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Miz & Mrs. (USA Network, Season 2)

Thursday, January 30, 2020

3/2 AM: Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: The Stranger (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Impractical Jokers (truTV, Season 8.5)

Friday, January 31, 2020

3/2 AM: All or Nothing (Amazon, Season 8)

(Amazon, Season 8) 3/2 AM: BoJack Horseman (Netflix, Season 6.5)

(Netflix, Season 6.5) 3/2 AM: Diablero (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: I Am a Killer (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Luna Nera (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Ragnarok (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (Amazon, Series Premiere)

