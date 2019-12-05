Are Vanessa Simmons & Mike Wayans Still Together?

The latest season of Growing Up Hip Hop has arrived, and with it tons of drama. Fans are curious as to which couples are still together, which have broken up, and which have come to the forefront between seasons. Is Vanessa Simmons still together with her boyfriend Mike Wayans? Have they broken up? Read on for a complete rundown of their relationship.

Vanessa Simmons and Mike Wayans are still together. The couple started dating in 2005, and they have been by each other’s side ever since. That said, Vanessa has made a point not to pull Mike into the spotlight, and feature him on episodes of Growing Up Hip Hop. “Relationships are hard as it is,” she said. “Adding the public to it can get more messy. I just try to keep as low a profile as I can and focus on my work.”

Vanessa Simmons & Mike Wayans Have Been Together Since 2005

Vanessa also said that she and Mike prefer to raise their daughter Ava without the pressure of the media. “I just like to keep a little bit lower profile,” she told Bossip. “It’s hard to display your life and have people judge everything about you. I just want to keep [Ava’s] life as normal as possible for as long as possible.”

Despite their propensity for privacy, Vanessa and Mike have discussed wanting to get married. The former told Entertainment Tonight that she wants to wait to have more more children after they get married. “Dealing with a 3 year old is very challenging, but I think eventually yes [we will have more kids] after Mike and I tie the knot,” she explained. “That’s the biggest thing. Just making sure we’re on the same page and communication. Especially with a 3-year-old. Organization is key.”

Simmons Wants to Have More Children When Her & Wayans Get Married

Vanessa has also discussed the importance of balancing married life with her business ventures. She told Hollywood Life that her former stepmother Kimora Lee was an inspiration when it came to balancing the personal with the professional. “That’s what really got me into marketing and really got me into wanting to be my own boss when I got older,” she explained. “Because Kimora came at a time when it was such a male dominated field and watching her just be so unapologetically her and build a strong fashion house while being a mother was so inspiring, and I was like, ‘I want to be like that when I get older.’”

“Watching her do that really inspired me, but then also watching her be a really strong mother is what really got me because you could be a [mom], and you can run a successful fashion business,” Vanessa added. “You can do it all at the same time it just takes limits and balance and finding out what those balances are. I think it’s different for each individual person.”