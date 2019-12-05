Vianey & Allen Update on My 600 Lb. Life

Vianey and Allen, stars of the hit reality series My 600 Lb. Life, are the subjects of tonight’s re-run episode of the show. The official TLC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Weighing over 600 lbs. each, Vianey and Allen are locked in a codependent relationship based on a shared love of food. As they head to Houston, they will soon find out if their relationship can handle the strain of growing healthy together.”

At the start of their journey, Vianey weighed 594 pounds, while her husband Allen was 648 pounds. With the help of celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, commonly referred to as Dr. Now, Vianey and Allen worked tirelessly to lose weight and get their lives back on track. Vianey was ultimately able to lose 226 pounds over the course of their year in Houston, and Allen was down to 376 pounds, having lost a total of 272 pounds altogether.

So what’s going on with Vianey and Allen today? Since TLC is re-airing their episode tonight, fans might be wondering where they are now, and if they managed to lose anymore weight since they last appeared on the show. Here’s what we know about Vianey and Allen’s lives today:

The Couple Bonded Over a Shared Love of Food

The couple became codependent over the course of their relationship, and bonded over a shared love of food. “In many ways we were made for each other,” Allen said during his episode.

According to Vianey, she had developed a habit of overeating because of the way she was body shamed by her late mother growing up. Vianey eventually became bed-bound, and Allen ended up being her caretaker, although he also struggled with mobility issues due to his own weight.

The couple decided to make a change after realizing that they were on their way to an early deathbed. “We both know we don’t have a lot of time before out bodies give out, so if we don’t do this and get weight-loss surgery before that happens, then we are not gonna be alive much longer. So our options are down to doing this or die. And neither one of us is ready to die.”

Although Both Reality Stars Worked Hard to Lose Weight, Vianey Faced a Setback After She Nearly Died During Surgery

While filming their episode, Allen was able to successfully get approved for his weight-loss surgery after dropping 130 pounds. Vianey worked hard to shed enough weight for her surgery too, losing 120 lbs. before she went under the knife. Unfortunately, due to some severe medical complications, Dr. Now wasn’t able to complete Vianey’s surgery initially, after her heart stopped while she was under.

“You didn’t get the operation because your heart stopped,” Dr. Now told the reality star after reviving her and bringing her out of the anesthesia. Vianey was devastated at the news and broke down sobbing. However, she didn’t let the news of her failed surgery keep her down for long; by the end of Vianey and Allen’s episode, the couple had lost just over 500 pounds between the two of them.

Vianey & Allen Have Continued to Lose Weight & Frequently Update Fans on Their Progress Through Social Media

Vianey and Allen have continued to lose weight since their episode aired, and often update fans on their progress through a joint Facebook page. The two frequently share before and after photos and gush about how proud they are of one another for the progress they’ve made.

“Allen has always been a sweet, happy guy… Now he’s a sweet, happy, healthy guy! He loves the new and improved him!” Vianey wrote on a side-by-side progress photo of her husband last August. She also recently uploaded a few photos of herself to give fans an idea of the weight she’s lost since her episode aired.

“Its exactly one year that I arrived in Texas. I remember that day I couldn’t even stand but a few seconds. A year later I can do that and more,” Vianey shared in October. “I can’t believe that I feel like a completely different person. I am not where I want to be but I’m not where I started a year ago. I thank God for another chance at life.”

Fans of the reality couple will get a second dose of Vianey and Allen in the near future. Earlier this fall, the couple revealed that they’ve already started filming a follow-up episode. “We are filming for our Where Are They Now? episode which airs next year so stay tuned to find out what’s been going on with us!” they wrote on Facebook.

