Victor Oladipo’s Height & Weight: How Tall Is He?

Victor Oladipo is a professional basketball player with the Indiana Pacers — but eagle-eyed Masked Singer viewers are also convinced that he’s the Thingamajig, one of six masked contestants left in the second season of the popular FOX singing competition series.

One big clue is because he absolutely towers over not only the other singers in the competition but also host Nick Cannon, who himself is not small at 6’0″ tall. Read on to find out how tall Oladipo is, how he could be taking time out of his NBA career to participate on The Masked Singer, and what other clues point to this professional basketball player.

Oladipo is 6’4″

This 27-year-old shooting guard’s official stats list him as 6’4″ and 213 lbs. He played college basketball for Indiana University from 2010 to 2013 where he was first-team All-American and also the Sporting News’ Player of the Year for 2012-13.

At the end of his college career, he was drafted as the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic where he played until 2016. Then after spending one year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Oladipo returned to Indiana, but this time as an Indiana Pacer.

In his first season with the Pacers, he made the NBA All-Star team, led the league in steals and won the NBA Most Improved Player Award.

How Can Oladipo Play Pro Basketball and Be On a TV Show?

Oladipo — whose full name is Kehinde Babatunde Victor Oladipo — suffered a season-ending injury in January 2019 when he ruptured a quadriceps tendon in his right knee. That tendon is what attaches the quadriceps muscle to the patella (knee cap).

It put Oladipo on the sidelines for the remainder of the 2018-19 season, as he underwent major knee surgery a few days later and then had to heal from the injury and surgery. So he definitely could be taking part in the TV show while he waits to be cleared to resume playing basketball.

What Other Clues Point to Oladipo?

In addition to his height, the Thingamajig’s video packages have included a couple big clues that point to Oladipo. First, he said in one video not to call him Chewbacca even though he and the Star Wars character “celebrate together.” Oladipo’s birthday is none other than May 4, as in Star Wars Day because of the pun “May the Fourth be with you.” He also uttered the phrase “keep up the pace,” as in “Pacers.”

Thingamajig then did some magic tricks, held up a pair of basketball shoes and showed off a cupcake with a 4 candle in it — he wears #4 for the Pacers, but he started his career with the Orlando Magic.

Finally, during the most recent episode, he dropped the phrase “second pick” when talking about the hypothetical girlfriend in his life. Oladipo was the “second pick” of the 2013 NBA draft.

For his part, Oladipo is staying mum about whether or not he is, in fact, the Thingamajig. In a recent interview, he told reporters, “I don’t know what that show is, man, The Masked Singer? But I get asked about that more than I get asked about my rehab, that’s for sure. This Thing, whatever it’s called, I don’t know who he is … he sounds really good, but it ain’t me.”

The Masked Singer normally airs only on Wednesdays, but this week there is a double dose of the competition series — Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

