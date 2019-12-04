How Many Episodes & How Long Is Vikings Season 6?

Vikings season 6 premieres Wednesday, December 4 at 9 p.m. EST on the History Channel. The sixth and final season will feature 20 episodes, which will be released weekly starting tonight. Fans will get a two-hour season premiere, with each following episode approximately an hour in length.

The premiere, which features the first two episodes, will kick off the final season of the network’s first scripted series; eight more episodes will follow, airing Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. EST. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 6 will then air later in 2020 after a short mid-season break.

Here’s what we know about the episode list for Vikings so far, including the title and synopsis of each episode, as well as the schedule for Season 6:

Season 6 Will Feature 20 ‘Intensely Emotional’ Episodes

According to series creator Michael Hirst, the final season of Vikings will feature 20 “intensely emotional” episodes. “I always knew how Vikings would end and, after 89 episodes, I truly believe the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons has been told and we are leaving our beloved fans with the proper and definitive ending they so deserve,” Hirst said in a statement. “Although it is bittersweet, there are still 20 episodes left and the most ambitious and intensely emotional episodes are still to come.”

The last two seasons of the show also featured 20 episodes respectively, while Seasons 2 and 3 consisted of 10; the first season was the only one to feature just nine episodes. Check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions below, courtesy of the History Channel website and IMDb:

EPISODE 6.1, NEW BEGINNINGS: “It’s six months after the battle of Kattegat and Bjorn is now king. But as he struggles with the responsibilities of kingship, he finds he can’t rely on his mother, Lagertha – she has other plans. But can Lagertha lead a quieter life and leave her days as a shield-maiden behind? Ivar falls into the hands of the Kievan Rus, and in their ruthless and unpredictable ruler, Prince Oleg, he may finally have met his match. Intrigued by Ivar’s claims to be a God, Oleg decides to put him to the test.” (airs December 4, 2019)

EPISODE 6.2, THE PROPHET: “Messengers arrive in Kattegat with news that presents Bjorn with a dilemma. As Bjorn attempts to do the right thing as ruler of Kattegat, Prince Oleg of Kiev seems untroubled by his conscience. Even Ivar is shocked by Oleg’s vicious character as he wrestles for control over the young heir to the throne of the Rus Empire. Lagertha has settled into her new, peaceful life, but danger lurks nearby.” (airs December 4, 2019)

The rest of the episodes have no descriptions at this time, but Heavy will update this post as soon as they become available. Each episode will be released weekly on Wednesdays following the season premiere, so episode 3 will air on December 11, episode 4 on December 18, episode 5 on December 25 (unless the network postpones the episode due to Christmas), and so on.

The Synopsis for Season 6 Promises a Dramatic End to the Series

VideoVideo related to how many episodes & how long is vikings season 6? 2019-12-04T15:47:27-05:00

History’s Season 6 synopsis for Vikings reads, “Bjorn Ironside has ambitions for the Kingdom of Kattegat, he dreams of peace and prosperity, but the fates have a different plan for the new King. A threat is looming, an enemy is resurgent–so much more ruthless than the rest. Lagertha too has dreams, to bury her sword and return to the simple life. But as enemy forces gather, Bjorn and Lagertha will rise to the challenge, because they are Viking heroes and can never surrender.”

Tune in Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of Vikings. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

READ NEXT: Does Ragnar Lothbrok Return for the Final Season of Vikings?

