Who Voices Babu Frik in Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has officially hit theaters, finally concluding the core story for the live-action films. While there’s sure to be spirited debates in the coming weeks over the film’s quality, one aspect has everyone talking, Babu Frik. Despite only having a very brief amount of screen time, this adorable alien quickly amassed a plethora of fans thanks to his adorable look, dialogue, and voice.

Much like Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian, Babu Frik has become an internet sensation, as various jokes and memes about the alien have flooded social media. Not much is know about Frik, other than he’s a droidsmith and that his race is called Anzellan. This alien species is completely new to the Star Wars universe, so we wouldn’t be surprised if these creatures start popping up elsewhere.

not enough people are talking about how shirley henderson is the voice of babu frik pic.twitter.com/Hgcvyf2lwX — mat whitehead (@matwhi) December 19, 2019

According to IMDb, Shirley Henderson voices Babu Frik in The Rise of Skywalker. If this name sounds familiar, it’s because Henderson had a reoccurring role in another big-budget film saga, Harry Potter. In these movies, she portrayed the ghost Moaning Myrtle who haunted the second-floor girl’s restroom after being killed.

Along with her appearances in various Harry Potter films, Henderson has starred in a plethora of film and television shows. This includes Ojka, T2 Trainspotting, Happy Valley, Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, and 24 Hour Party People. Following The Rise of Skywalker, Henderson will be in the television mini-series, The Nest and the upcoming short film, The Sands of Venus.

—————-The Rise of Skywalker Spoilers Below!—————-

For the unfamiliar, Babu Frik appears in two scenes during The Rise of Skywalker. We are first introduced to him when Rey and the gang travel to a First Order controlled planet to find a droid mechanic capable of rewiring C-3PO. Since this droid isn’t allowed to translate Sith language, they need Babu Frik to wipe its memory so it will give everyone the info they seek.

The second time Babu Frik appears is at the end of the film when Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian arrive with an army of space ships. During this battle, Poe notices one of the ships contains his former comrade Zorii Bliss and the adorable Babu Frik. Unfortunately, since this is the last of the core Star Wars films it’s doubtful we will see Babu Frik unless Zorri Bliss gets a spin-off film.