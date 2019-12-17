‘The Voice’ Season 17 Finale Performance Spoilers

For the first time in seven seasons, all four coaches have a contestant competing in the finals of The Voice, which means there are some star-studded musical collaborations fans can look forward to in the second part of the season 17 finale.

The three-hour musical celebration is headlined by former American Idol finalist and Voice coach Jennifer Hudson, who will be performing “Memory,” the iconic, Tony-winning Broadway song from the upcoming Universal Pictures film Cats in which Hudson stars as Grizabella, whom Hudson recently called “the heart of the story.”

Hip hop group Black Eyed Peas will also be on hand to perform their latest hit, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life).” Their member Will.i.am appeared on The Voice this season as Gwen Stefani’s Battle Advisor.

Global pop superstar Dua Lipa will also be performing, taking the stage to sing “Don’t Start Now,” the lead track off her upcoming album, Future Nostalgia. The song is an upbeat dance track about self-empowerment.

Country artists Luke Combs and Lady Antebellum are also joining The Voice season 17 finale. Combs will perform his hit single “Even Though I’m Leaving,” which is his seventh consecutive No. 1 single. And country trio Lady Antebellum will perform “What If I Never Get Over You” off their No. 1 album Ocean.

Finally, The Voice is also welcoming back season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon, who will perform the holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” which she released for download just in time for Christmas. Jarmon recently called this past year a wild ride and promises her fans that original music will be released soon.

“This year was wild, to say the least. So many wonderful highs and some character-building lows,” writes Jarmon on Instagram. “I’m so ready for this next trip around the sun. I have no idea what it will bring, but I’m ready. I’m so grateful to all of you for your support. I promise, music is coming. I’m cooking it until it’s right.”

Of course, all four finalists will also take the stage to perform as well. Traditionally, the four finalists each perform with one of the superstar guest artists. We don’t yet know which artist each Voice finalist will perform with, but if we had to guess based on their musical style, Jake Hoot is performing with Luke Combs, Ricky Duran is performing with the Black Eyed Peas, Rose Short is performing with Jennifer Hudson, and Katie Kadan is performing with Dua Lipa.

If tradition holds, we can also expect performances from the other finalists from the Top 13: Will Breman, Max Boyle, Marybeth Byrd, Kat Hammock, Hello Sunday, Myracle Holloway, Joana Martinez, Shane Q, and Cali Wilson.

After the performances, The Voice will crown its season 17 winner. Gold Derby is predicting Jake Hoot will win, largely because he has won the Apple Music streaming boost every week that it has been available — Monday’s finale was his fifth win in a row.

The three-hour finale first airs a one-hour recap of the finale performances from Monday night, followed by the live two-hour final episode in which the winner is named.

