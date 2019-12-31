Walmart Hours on New Year’s Eve 2019-2020

New Year’s Eve is finally here, and if you’re looking to grab a couple more items for your holiday party this evening, you may just be in luck.

In general, Walmart is expected to stay open from 7 am to 11 pm on New Year’s Eve. However, a Walmart store employee in Norwalk, Connecticut, explained that stores will be closing at 10pm on New Year’s Eve, while a store employee in Southaven, Mississippi, stated that stores will close at 1 am on New Year’s Eve. Since hours of operation change for each location, it will be necessary to check your local Walmart to find out when it will be open until today.

Walmart’s hours on New Year’s Day will also vary by location, so be sure to check your local store to find out when it will be open until.

Read on for details related to Walmart’s end-of-year clearance events, which allow you to snag last-chance finds at super-low prices.

Walmart’s End of Year Clearance Event

Walmart is offering a number of End-of-Year Clearance Events with markdowns in tech, clothing, toys, health, jewelry and watches, home improvement, and auto and tires. Grab a Sceptre 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD TV for $379.99 or a Straight Talk Apple iPhone 6s Prepaid Smartphone for $99. You can also get an Apple 10.2-inch iPad for $429.99 or Apple AirPods with a Charging Case for $139.99.

People recently list the top 20 best deals you won’t want to miss from Walmart, including an Ellen DeGeneres Love Graffiti Denim Jacket for $24.50, and a KitchenAid 3-piece Pasta Roller for $139. You can also purchase a 3rd Generation Echo Dot Smart Speaker for $34.99, and an Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular for $299.

Tech Radar also points out the chance to snatch a Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $249 at Walmart, and a Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch for $164.99.

For Christmas Decor Clearance sales, click here.

What Other Stores Are Open on New Year’s Day?

If you don’t have a Walmart near you, don’t worry: Target will be open for normal hours on New Year’s (which is 8am to 12am for most stores) and Walgreens will typically be open on New Year’s Day, too, with hours varying by location. (Keep in mind that pharmacy hours certainly change depending on location, so it will be necessary to call your local pharmacy to see when they open and close on New Year’s Eve.)

Bed, Bath, & Beyond is also expected to be open on New Year’s Day, with some stores closing earlier than their usual hours. Again, be sure to call ahead using this store locator. Stores expected to be closed include Costco, Banks, FedEx, UPS, and the United States Postal Service.

Lastly, Home Depot is expected to be open from 9 am to 8 pm on the New Year’s holiday.

So, while New Year’s is certainly a busy time for everyone, that doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to grab your last minute knick-knacks from local stores this holiday season.

