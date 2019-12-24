Walmart Hours Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

This year, Walmart will be open on Christmas Eve until 6pm. Walmart will be closed on Christmas Day. Stores will reopen again on December 26.

Heavy contacted Walmart locations in Los Angeles, California, Trenton, New Jersey, and Houston, Texas, and all confirmed that they would be closing at 6pm on Christmas Eve and would remain closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart Is Offering Last-Minute Holiday Deals

We like to think of our last-minute shopping trips as an extreme sport. 💪 — Walmart (@Walmart) December 23, 2019

This year, Walmart is offering last-minute deals on electronics, home, toys, video games and media, and sports and outdoor products. Grab an HP 13 Laptop for just $609, or a Barbie Dreamhouse for $154. You can even take home a KitchenAid Artisan Mixer for $279-$379.99.

As Forbes points out, many of Walmart’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still live and you should jump on them today while you’ve still got time. A 2019 10.2-inch iPad is selling for $329 at Walmart, while a Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller in Midnight Blue is selling for $69.

Walmart started as a single discount store but has evolved into one of the largest retailers in the world. With over 4,700 Walmart stores across the country, there’s bound to be a store near you to check out for last-minute gift-giving. According to the company’s website, over 275 million customers visit Walmart stores nationwide. They write, “With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. It’s all part of our unwavering commitment to creating opportunities and bringing value to customers and communities around the world.”

Where to Shop on Christmas Day

If you’re still looking for somewhere to go on Christmas Day, all hope is not lost. Many Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donut locations will be open, as will food chains like IHOP, Denny’s and Waffle House. 7-Eleven will also be open 24 hours in most locations, and Cumberland Farms has told Heavy they will also be open, but operating on a limited schedule in most locations. As always, check the hours of your local branch before heading out, as many store hours vary by location.

Christmas is a federal holiday. In other words, it is a public holiday established by the federal government. Because of this, most offices and businesses will be closed. The day was officially recognized as a federal holiday beginning in 1870.

Banks are expected to be closed on Christmas, and USPS will not deliver mail. FedEx services will also shut down on Christmas Day, except for FedEx Custom Critical. There will be no UPS delivery or pickup service on Christmas Day. UPS Express Critical, however, will operate as usual on Christmas Day.

Another change this holiday season came with an executive order. Last week, President Trump issued an order that stated that most federal employees are “excused from duty” on Christmas Eve. President Trump did a similar thing last Christmas Eve by closing federal offices.

