How to Watch the Ball Drop: Live Streams for New Year’s Eve Online

Happy New Year’s! Tonight many people are wanting to watch the Ball drop in New York City’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve, but most people can’t be there in person. That’s where online live streams come in handy. Here’s a look at all the different ways that you can watch the Ball drop live, including some videos you can watch right here.

Watch the Ball Drop Live

One of your first choices might be the Times Square Webcast. This stream begins at 6 p.m. Eastern all the way to when the Ball drops. The Times Square Webcast can be watched at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, or TimesSquareBall.net. You can also watch on social media on Facebook or Twitter.

If you want to watch right here, you can watch the webcast and the Ball drop in the video below.

The live stream above begins at 6 p.m. Eastern and lasts until right after midnight, with the show ending at 12:15 a.m. Eastern.

EarthCam also has a number of Times Square webcams that will show the Ball dropping live. The live stream is below. The official celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. Eastern, but you can see a stream beforehand in the video below.

EarthCam Live: Times SquareJoin EarthCam for its annual New Year’s Eve webcast on December 31st to ring in the Roaring 20’s decade. The celebration kicks off in the U.S. at 6 pm ET from Times Square with live streaming video and a VIP balcony view of the most popular destination in the world. https://www.earthcam.com/newyears/ 2019-12-27T21:47:25.000Z

The official live stream for the Roaring 2020 New Year’s Times Square Celebration is here. At this same link, you can find a live Times Square 4K stream, a Street Cam stream, a Crossroads stream, and a South and North view stream.

Times Square Celebration Live Streams

Many major networks, such as CNN, NBC, ABC and Fox, are hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square where you can watch the ball drop live. Here’s a rundown of how you can watch those channels live online without cable:

CNN: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be co-hosting CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve online event. The event is called New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and it starts at 8 p.m. Eastern from Times Square.

Your options for watching a live stream include the following:

FuboTV: CNN is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

AT&T TV Now: CNN is included in each of AT&T TV Now’s six channel bundles. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial.

Hulu With Live TV: CNN is included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

CNN will also be live streaming the event from CNN.com’s homepage. You can also watch on mobile devices using CNN’s app for iOS and Android.

NBC: Carson Daly will be hosting the live event again from Times Square, which starts at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central on New Year’s Eve. The event will air for an hour, then take a brief break for local programming. Then it will return at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central) for a final countdown that lasts until 12:30 a.m. Eastern (11:30 p.m. Central.)

Your options for watching a live stream include the following:

FuboTV: NBC (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

AT&T TV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in each of AT&T TV Now’s six channel bundles. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial.

Hulu With Live TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

ABC: ABC is hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 to celebrate the New Year. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern from Times Square. There will be a brief break for local news programming and then the show will continue.

Your options for watching a live stream include the following:

AT&T TV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in each of AT&T TV Now’s six channel bundles. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial.

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

YouTube TV: ABC (live in select markets) is one of 70-plus live TV channels included with YouTube TV.

FOX: Steve Harvey will be live from Times Square for FOX. Part One airs from 8-10 p.m. Eastern live (MT/PT are tape-delayed), and Part Two airs from 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Eastern live (CT/MT/PT tape-delayed.)

Your options for watching a live stream include the following.

FuboTV: Fox (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

AT&T TV Now: Fox (live in select markets) is included in each of AT&T TV Now’s six channel bundles. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial.

Hulu With Live TV: Fox (live in select markets) is included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

