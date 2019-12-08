How to Watch KUWTK Season 17 Episode 11 Online

Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians continues tonight on the E! Network. Tonight’s episode airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

E! is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include E!.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

E! is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Season 17

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B5wE9Mkn9iw/?utm_source=ig_embed

There are several storylines that take place during episode 11. Kim and Khloe Kardashian are forced to confront their sister Kourtney due to her continued disregard for cameras. “Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves. And it just seems like, for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” Kim said. “So, all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloe and I are picking up the slack and are having to share more.”

“If I have boundaries, respect them,” Kourtney said in her defense. “Just because you love to show every single thing—’Cause, [Khloe] likes to share every single thing.” Khloe responded by saying, “You don’t give anything, you coast. You think it’s fair that you just coast through life?…I would rather share never a thing.” Fans are theorizing that Kourtney may decide to leave the series after spending over a decade as one of its main stars.