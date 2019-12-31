How to Watch New Year’s Eve Countdown Clock: 2019-2020 Timers

Happy New Year! As you’re getting ready for the New Year, you’ll also want to watch a countdown clock that counts all the way to midnight, whatever time zone you’re in. This can be a big help as you’re celebrating on New Year’s Eve and getting ready for midnight. Here are some countdown timers for New Year’s that you can use tonight.

Countdown Timers & Clocks for New Year’s Eve

If you want time-zone-specific timers, here are some:

This countdown automatically detects the time zone based on your computer.

This countdown is for New York (Eastern time zone.)

This countdown is for the West Coast (Los Angeles, Pacific time zone.)

This countdown is for the Central time zone (Oklahoma City.)

You can even visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

If you’re only interested in the East coast, then your best bet is to watch the Times Square official webcast. This stream begins at 6 p.m. Eastern all the way to when the Ball drops. The Times Square Webcast can be watched at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, or TimesSquareBall.net. You can also watch on social media on Facebook or Twitter. It includes a celebration of every hour (with a 10-second countdown), followed by a longer countdown right before midnight Eastern. You can watch it in the links above or in the stream below, where you’ll see the Ball drop in New York City.

The countdown below shows a constant countdown from locations around the world. It includes different time zones in the U.S. and time zones outside the U.S.

LIVE: Countdown to 2020: United States and Major CitiesThis live stream shows the time until the New Year in major cities across the United States. We hope that you enjoy the music, countdowns and chat! This stream will run through January 1st, 2020. ▶Support the Stream: https://streamlabs.com/wisewalk ▶Follow me on Twitter!: @WiseWalkYT ▶DON'T CLICK THIS: https://bit.ly/2Ey6inq ▶FAQ: Q: How can I become a featured donator on the screen? A: Donate a minimum of $1.00 to be featured and you will remain on the stream until you are moved off by new donors or after 4 days have elapsed, whichever occurs first. *Donations are non-refundable.* Q: Where is Wise Walk? A: He is either asleep, in a class or simply away from his streaming computer. He visits the stream many times a day and will probably reply to your comment in 30 mins or less. Q: How can I become a moderator? A: Tell Wise Walk or another moderator that you would like to apply to become a mod. Then email Wise Walk wisewalkofficial@gmail.com and ask for mod. *All moderators must follow the moderator rules here in the description. Q: Is sub for sub allowed here? A: Yes, many of my moderators will subscribe to you if you subscribe to them. Wise Walk does NOT sub for sub! Q: Are there any bilingual moderators? A: Yes, we have numerous moderators that can speak Spanish and English! ▶TOP FIVE MODERATORS: #1 Callum Harris – https://bit.ly/39dJzsW #2 #3 #4 #5 ▶RULES AND GUIDELINES FOR MODERATORS: 1. You must be active once every 2 days or you lose moderation. 2. You must be helpful 3. You must be honest to the viewers and other moderators. 4. You must be friendly. 5. You must timeout anyone who curses, is hating or trolling excessively in the chat. In addition timeout anyone who advertises their own streams, mods are an exception. 6. Do not abuse your power as a moderator. 7. Do not use vulgar language. 8. Welcome people and be respectful. Have fun and enjoy the stream!! Special thanks to all my moderators, they are the ones who help this stream running smoothly! Wise Walk will check all modes each day and will remove those who don't follow the rules/guidelines. ▶COMMANDS FOR CHAT: Type !commands to see all commands I do not own any of the music in this stream, all music credit goes to the original owners NOT ME. *All music was used under the Attribution rule. This music is NCS and not copyrighted. NCS Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_aEa8K-EOJ3D6gOs7HcyNg ▶DON'T CLICK THIS LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mqq0lw6S0I #newyear #countdown #2020countdown 2019-12-17T17:08:58.000Z

The countdown below is alternating between UTC, CET (Central Europe), MSK (Moscow Standard), HKT (Hong Kong Time), AEDT (Australian), EST (Eastern), PT (Pacific), and BRT (Brasilia.) The zone changes every 10 seconds. In the 10 minutes leading up to your time zone, your countdown will be constantly displayed, notes the channel’s creator. The channel notes: “NOTE: Stream delay may vary from user to user, depending on your internet connection(buffering increases delay) etc., expected delay is between 2-3 seconds. If you experience buffering, you can try to eliminate it by lowering the resolution or leaving it automatic, that way no buffering should occur at all.”

2020 New Year LIVE COUNTDOWN | Berlin, New York, London, Los Angeles, Sydney, Hong Kong AND MORE!!Welcome to my 2020 LIVE countdown! List of all time zones: UTC – Coordinated Universal Time CET – Central Europe Time MSK – Moscow Standard Time GST – Gulf Standard Time HKT – Hong Kong Time AEDT – Australian Eastern Daylight Time NZDT – New Zeland Daylight Time EST – Eastern Standard Time PT – Pacific Time BRT – Brasilia Time I may add more from recommendations. Time zone changes every 10 seconds. In the last 10 minutes the celabrating time zone will be constantly displayed, so you don't miss it ;) NOTE: Stream delay may vary from user to user, depending on your internet connection(buffering increases delay) etc., expected delay is between 2-3 seconds. If you experience buffering, you can try to eliminate it by lowering the resolution or leaving it automatic, that way no buffering should occur at all(considering youtube cares about your watching experience) All music played is copyright free LINKS 🖱: DISCORD SERVER: https://discordapp.com/invite/uJYdAm6 You can support me and the stream by donating here (your username will be displayed on the stream along with the amount): -Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/kostanj42 WEBSITE: http://k42.si (homepage not in use) MY SETUP 🖥️: Main PC -CPU: Intel Core i5 6402P 4-core @ 2.8GHz base, 3.4GHz turbo -GPU: AMD Radeon RX 460 2GB -RAM: 16GB (2 8GB sticks) DDR4 2133MHz -STORAGE: 500GB SSD + 2x 2TB HDD Peripherals: -DISPLAY 1: Samsung SF350FHU 1080p 60Hz -DISPLAY 2: Samsung SF350FHU 1080p 60Hz -KEYBOARD: MS Gaming RGB -MOUSE: MODECOM MC-GMX gaming mouse RGB -HEADPHONES: Speedlink -MIC: My own, still on a breadboard.. 2nd PC(Livestreaming and Minecraft Server): -CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 4-core @3,7GHZ -RAM: 16 GB Balistix 2x8GB kit 3200MHz -STORAGE: 120GB standard SATA3 SSD laptop: -CPU: Intel Dual-Core T4200 @ 2.0 GHz -RAM: 3GB DDR3 -STORAGE: 320GB HDD Peripherals: -external 12V fan for cooling LIKE, SHARE, SUBSCRIBE | Kostanj42 2019-12-06T20:03:46.000Z

Live Streams from Broadcast Networks

If YouTube or video countdowns aren’t really your thing, you can also watch a number of live stream broadcasts from major networks covering the New Year. These will all be counting down to the New Year too.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

CNN: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be co-hosting CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve online event. The event is called New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and it starts at 8 p.m. Eastern from Times Square. You can live stream it on FuboTV with a 7-day trial, Hulu with Live TV, or PlayStation Vue. CNN will also be live streaming the event from CNN.com’s homepage. You can also watch on mobile devices using CNN’s app for iOS and Android.

Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon will host a countdown from Nashville’s Music City Midnight Celebration, ringing in the New Year on Central time.

NBC: Carson Daly will be hosting the live event again from Times Square, which starts at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central on New Year’s Eve. You can live stream via FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, or AT&T TV Now.

ABC: ABC is hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 to celebrate the New Year. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern from Times Square. Your live stream options include AT&T TV Now, Hulu with Live TV, or YouTube TV.

Ciara is hosting the West Coast party from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020, Deadline reported.

Billy Porter will host the Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans on ABC, Deadline reported. Porter will be accompanied by Sheryl Crow and Usher for Central Coast viewers, ABC 7 reported.

FOX: Steve Harvey will be live from Times Square for FOX. Part One airs from 8-10 p.m. Eastern live (MT/PT are tape-delayed), and Part Two airs from 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Eastern live (CT/MT/PT tape-delayed.) Your live stream options include FuboTV, AT&T TV Now, Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, or Hulu with Live TV.

READ NEXT: The Mandalorian Season 2: Everything We Know So Far