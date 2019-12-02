How to Watch ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ 2019 Online

Tonight is the season seven premiere of The Great Christmas Light Fight. The reality series follows families as they decorate their homes and compete for a cash prize, and it airs on the ABC network at 8/7c.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

‘The Christmas Light Fight’ Season 7 Preview

There are several families who will be competing on season 7 of The Christmas Light Fight. In each hour-long episode, four families will dazzling household displays will compete, and the winner will get a whopping $50,000 cash prize, as well as the coveted Light Fight trophy.

Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak are returning as hosts, and they told ABC 11 that fans will be treated to the most impressive displays they’ve seen yet. “I have one where they put up six million lights! Six million lights,” Nayak gushed. “And that’s what you’re going to see on this season.”

“There’s this Light Fight community, and they all help each other out,” Nayak added. “One Light Fighter might reach out to someone in another state that’s done it before and they’re all so helpful to each other. All of them, so far, that I’ve worked with have taken their lights down after it’s over and then put them back up.”

Oosterhouse revealed that viewers will get to tour the inside of some of the homes to check out the interior decorations as well. This is the first time that the series will incorporate interior decoration as part of the competition. “One big change for this year, we’ll actually get to tour the inside of some homes to check out their interior decorations,” he said. “When people invite random people off the streets into their homes, that’s crazy, that’s committed. It’s committed to the display and to the holiday season.”

Oosterhouse also commended the season 7 contestants for their incredible dedication. “Most people are so dedicated that they are in it to win it every single year,” he explained. “They are committed, they want to change it year after year, make it bigger, brighter, better, and that’s why we showcase them.”