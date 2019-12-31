How to Watch Times Square Webcast Online Free

Tonight, the ball will be dropping in Times Square and you can watch it live with a free Times Square Webcast. If you’re not interested in watching any of the TV performances online, then this is a great place to go to watch the Times Square Webcast online and see the ball drop live as it happens. The live stream begins at 6 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Central.) An embedded video that you can watch right here is later in this story.

Watch the Times Square Webcast Online Here

The Times Square Webcast can be watched at TimesSquareNYC.org. This webcast is a commercial-free webcast that includes backstage access and behind-the-scenes interviews with performers, celebrities, and attendees. It starts early and continues all the way to when the Ball drops at 12 a.m. Eastern.

If you prefer to watch the webcast on your phone, you can also stream for free at NewYearsEve.nyc and TimesSquareBall.net, which both say they are mobile friendly. You can also watch on social media on Facebook or Twitter.

If you want to watch right here, you can watch the webcast and the Ball drop in the video below.

If that’s not enough, EarthCam has a Times Square webcast that’s live below. The official celebration starts at 6 p.m. Eastern on December 31, but you can watch livestreams below beforehand. Their official page with the Times Square New Year’s Eve broadcast is here.

EarthCam Live: Times SquareJoin EarthCam for its annual New Year’s Eve webcast on December 31st to ring in the Roaring 20’s decade. The celebration kicks off in the U.S. at 6 pm ET from Times Square with live streaming video and a VIP balcony view of the most popular destination in the world. https://www.earthcam.com/newyears/ 2019-12-27T21:47:25.000Z

Here’s the schedule for tonight and all the moments you don’t want to miss, as shared by TimesSquareNYC.org.

6:00 p.m. to 6:03 p.m. Eastern: Lighting and Raising the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball

“We flip the giant switch which lights the New Year’s Eve Ball and begins its ascent accompanied by special pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square.”

6:04 p.m. to 6:06 p.m.: Good Riddance Day Highlights

Jonathan Bennett, the host, will share highlights from Good Riddance Day.

6:07 p.m. to 6:18 p.m.: SAFA Chinese Cultural Performance

The Sino-American Friendship Association (“SAFA”) presents a Chinese cultural dance performance on the Countdown Stage at Duffy Island between 46th and 47th Streets.

6:25 p.m.: Times Square 2020 Hats, Balloons, Scarves and Gloves

The Times Square Alliance sanitation crew begins to distribute handouts to the Times Square revelers.

6:46 p.m. to 6:52 p.m.: FOX New Year’s Eve Performance by the Village People

The Village People perform their hit song YMCA on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

6:57 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown with Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey will be on the Countdown Stage wishing the Times Square revelers Happy New Year and lead the ten-second countdown to the 7 o’clock hour.

7:01 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.: Planet Fitness “Judgement Free” with Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale will lead a fun Judgement Free moment.

7:39 p.m. to 7:49 p.m.: FOX New Year’s Eve Performance by LL Cool J

LL Cool J performs on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

7:57 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown with Special Guests

Special Guests will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead a ten-second countdown to the 8 o’clock hour.

8:01 p.m. to 8:06 p.m.: The USO Show Troupe Performance

The USO Show Troupe performs a Military Salute on the Countdown Stage.

8:07 p.m. to 8:11 p.m.: Planet Fitness Performance by The Marching Cobras Sapphire Danceline and Flag Unit

The Sapphire Marching Cobras Danceline and Flag Unit performs.

8:16 p.m. to 8:23 p.m.: NBC New Year’s Eve Performance by Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough performs.

8:33 p.m. to 8:41 p.m.: ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by Alanis Morissette

Broadway Musical “Jagged Little Pill” with Alanis Morissette will perform.

8:46 p.m. to 8:58 p.m.: Musical Performance by X Ambassadors

X Ambassadors perform their hit songs Renegades, Unsteady and BOOM on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

8:58 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown with Jonathan Bennett

Jonathan Bennett leads the ten-second countdown to the 9 o’clock hour.

9:38 p.m. to 9:44 p.m.: ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt performs his hit songs.

9:50 p.m. to 9:53 p.m.: Waterford Crystal Toast

9:54 p.m. to 9:57 p.m.: The Associated Press Presents 2019 Year-In-Review Video Highlights

The Associated Press presents a news reel highlighting some of the most memorable events of 2019.

9:57 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown with Planet Fitness

A Planet Fitness spokesperson will lead the ten-second countdown to the 10 o’clock hour.

10:01 p.m. to 10:14 p.m.: Univision’s ¡Feliz 2020!: Performance by CNCO & Yenis Bencosme

CNCO & Yennis Bencosme perform on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

10:14 p.m. to 10:17 p.m.: Barefoot Bubbly Unveils Large 6’ Bottle

10:25 p.m. to 10:32 p.m.: Univision New Year’s Eve Performance by Joss Favela featuring Mariachi Sol de Mexico

Joss Favela performs with Mariachi Sol de Mexico.

10:38 p.m. to 10:46 p.m.: ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by BTS

BTS performs their hit songs.

10:57 p.m. to 11:01 p.m.: Hourly Countdown with Raúl de Molina

Raúl de Molina will lead the ten-second countdown to the 11 o’clock hour.

11:01 p.m. to 11:08 p.m.: Univision’s ¡Feliz 2020!: Performance by Pedro Capo

Pedro Capo performs.

11:22 p.m. to 11:29 p.m.: FOX New Year’s Eve Performance by Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina performs.

11:38 p.m. to 11:46 p.m.: ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by Post Malone

Post Malone performs.

11:55 p.m. to 11:58 p.m.: Special Musical Performance by X Ambassadors

X Ambassadors performs John Lennon’s Imagine.

11:59 p.m.: The Sixty-Second Countdown

The Mayor of New York City joined by a Times Square 2020 Special Guest push the Waterford crystal button that signals the descent of the New Year’s Eve Ball.

The Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball

“The lighted Ball descends 70 feet in sixty seconds.”

12:00 a.m. — New Year’s Day: 2020 Sign

At Midnight, the lights on the New Year’s Eve Ball are turned off as the numerals “2020” appear above Times Square.

Times Square Confetti Release and Pyrotechnic Effects

12:15 a.m.: Show is over.