‘Watchmen’ Episode 8: What Time Does It Air & When Does It End?

Tonight is Episode 8 of Watchmen on HBO. This is the penultimate episode of the first season, marking some significant plot developments before the finale. But what time does the episode air and how long is the runtime tonight? Read on for more details. Tonight’s episode will be a little longer than normal.

Episode 8 Premiere Time

Watchmen Episode 8 airs tonight, Sunday, December 8, 2019. The episode premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) if you’re watching on TV or online.

But West Coast is a little different. Watchmen will air on TV at 9 p.m. Pacific for people on the West coast. But it will be available starting at 6 p.m. Pacific for West coast viewers who watch via streaming on HBO NOW or HBO GO.

This means that if you live in the West Coast region and watch on TV, you’ll be seeing the premiere a bit later than your counterparts who get the “eastern broadcast” feed versus the “western broadcast” feed. But if you watch it via streaming on the West Coast, you’ll get to watch right at the same time as your eastern counterparts, according to HBO’s online schedule. The online schedule lists HBO GO and HBO NOW streaming as being simultaneous with the Eastern coast release, while HBO West’s TV channel release is later.

The episode will be available On Demand on December 9.

As for what channel the show is on, Watchmen airs exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Tonight’s Episode Will Last a Little Longer than Normal

If you’re reading this before Episode 8 airs, then you’ll want to make sure your DVR is set for a few extra minutes of Watchmen tonight. According to HBO, tonight’s episode will end at 10:06 p.m. Eastern, which means it will be six minutes longer than normal. This might be one of the longest Watchmen episodes yet.

Here’s the trailer for tonight.

VideoVideo related to ‘watchmen’ episode 8: what time does it air & when does it end? 2019-12-08T14:00:47-05:00

Episode 8 is called, “A God Walks Into a Bar.” It promises to be fascinating. The description reads: “Angela’s mysterious past in Vietnam is at last revealed.”

HBO describes the series this way: “Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

The series will have nine episodes. The finale is next week.

