‘Watchmen’ Episode 9: What Time & Channel Does the Season Finale Air?

Tonight is the season finale of Watchmen on HBO. The season only has nine episodes, but we’re holding out hope that we’ll get more in a second season if the show is renewed. But what time does the finale air tonight? Read on for more details. Tonight’s episode will be a little longer than normal.

Episode 9 Premiere Time

Watchmen Episode 9 airs tonight, Sunday, December 15, 2019 on HBO. The episode premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) if you’re watching on TV or online. According to HBO, tonight’s episode will end at 10:10 p.m. Eastern, which means it will be 10 minutes longer than normal.

But West Coast is a little different. Watchmen will air on TV at 9 p.m. Pacific for people on the West coast. But it will be available starting at 6 p.m. Pacific for West coast viewers who watch via streaming on HBO NOW or HBO GO.

This means that if you live in the West Coast region and watch on TV, you’ll be seeing the premiere a bit later than your counterparts who get the “eastern broadcast” feed versus the “western broadcast” feed. But if you watch it via streaming on the West Coast, you’ll get to watch right at the same time as your eastern counterparts, according to HBO’s online schedule. The online schedule lists HBO GO and HBO NOW streaming as being simultaneous with the Eastern coast release, while HBO West’s TV channel release is later.

The episode will be available On Demand on December 16.

As for what channel the show is on, Watchmen airs exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Here’s the trailer for tonight.

Watchmen: Episode 9 Promo | HBOThe end is nigh. The season finale of Watchmen airs December 15th at 9PM. #HBO #WatchmenHBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Watchmen is based on the graphic novel co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC. Follow Watchmen on Instagram: https://instagram.com/watchmen Follow Watchmen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/watchmen Like Watchmen on Facebook: https://facebook.com/watchmenhbo Don’t have HBO? Order Now: https://itsh.bo/GetHBONow Get More HBO: Get HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HBO Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HBO Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Official Site: http://www.hbo.com Watchmen: Episode 9 Promo | HBO 2019-12-09T03:00:00.000Z

Episode 9 is called, “See How They Fly.” The description reads: “Season 1 finale. Everything ends—for real this time.”

It looks like we’ll get a resolution for Dr. Manhattan and whether he’s going to live or die. We’ll also learn how Agent Blake escapes the trap she’s been caught in. (Is there going to be some tension between Blake and Angela seeing each other, since Angela is Dr. Manhattan’s new love interest? That will be an interesting dynamic to watch.)

We also recently learned that Trieu’s “daughter” is actually her cloned mother, which was a fascinating twist. More on that should play out tonight too.

HBO describes the series this way: “Set in an alternate history where superheroes are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

