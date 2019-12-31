Wegmans & ShopRite Hours Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020

If you find yourself hosting a last-minute New Year’s Eve bash or a college football bowl game watch party on New Year’s Day, you may find yourself in need of some snacks and beverages. Fortunately, Wegmans and ShopRite grocery stores are most likely going to be open on both days, though they might have shortened hours due to the holiday.

A rep for Wegmans tells us, “Here are the store hours for all stores — Stores will close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31st, and will reopen on Wednesday, January 1st at 6 a.m.”

This differs from their normal hours by closing early on New Year’s Eve; normally most Wegmans are either open 24 hours or until midnight.

As for ShopRite, those have a little more variation. A rep for the grocery store chain tells us, “Since our stores are independently owned, hours can vary by location.”

We called around to several different Maryland and New Jersey locations and were told that the stores will close at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve instead of the usual 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight. Then on New Year’s Day, all locations we spoke to are opening at 8 a.m. instead of the usual 6 a.m. or 7 a.m.

So be sure to contact your local branch if you are heading out late New Year’s Eve or early New Year’s Day, but for the majority of each of those the days, both Wegmans and ShopRite will be open like usual.

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.

READ NEXT: Buffalo Wild Wings Open Hours on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020