Wells Fargo Hours Open New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020

If you have some banking to get done at a Wells Fargo branch before you start celebrating the new year, be sure to get it done early because the bank has limited holiday hours for New Year’s Eve and has no open hours on New Year’s Day.

A rep for the company tells us, “All Wells Fargo branches will close at 4:00 p.m. local time on December 31. The bank observes January 1 (New Year’s Day) as a holiday and therefore branches will be closed.”

It is not unusual for banks to operate under these kinds of hours during holidays; banking holidays may include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day and are therefore closed. Not all banks observe every single one of these holidays, however, so it’s good to call your local branch just to double-check.

For instance, Wells Fargo does not observe Easter or Christmas Eve, so it is open on those days. But it is closed on all other federal holidays.

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.

