‘When Calls the Heart’ Christmas 2019 Special: WCTH Release Date, Cast Spoilers, & Photos

With When Calls the Heart long past Season 6, fans have been patiently waiting for the Christmas special on Hallmark that precedes Season 7. And now it’s finally here. Read on for details about the release date and time, for When Calls the Heart‘s Christmas 2019 special, which is called “Home for Christmas.” This article will have minor spoilers for the Christmas special in terms of photos from the movie and cast details.

The Movie Will Air on Christmas Day

The movie premieres on Wednesday, December 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific) on the Hallmark Channel. It’s our first “break” in the time we’re waiting until the show returns for Season 7. Unlike other Hallmark Christmas movies, no additional air dates for this Christmas special are on the schedule. So unless you’re planning to stream the episode, you will definitely want to watch it live or record it.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

On Location – When Calls The Heart: Home for ChristmasGo behind the scenes with the cast of When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas. 2019-12-17T02:16:27.000Z

The synopsis for the movie reads: “As residents of Hope Valley prepare to celebrate Christmas, intertwined stories explore the emotions and magic that connect them during the holiday season.”

Movie Details, Cast & Photos

A longer synopsis for the movie reads: “Elizabeth prepares for Little Jack’s first Christmas and birthday, missing Jack more than ever. Nathan receives a prestigious job offer in Union City but weighs the downside of leaving Elizabeth and taking his niece away from Hope Valley. Lucas holds a Christmas festival to bring some of his family’s traditions to Hope Valley…and to impress Elizabeth. A detour on his way to see Faith leads Carson to a stranger in need of his help. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee search for the perfect gift for Little Jack, while Bill turns Hope Valley upside looking for a special gift that he misplaced.”

And here’s the full cast list as shared by Hallmark:

Erin Krakow (Elizabeth Thornton)

Jack Wagner (Bill Avery)

Martin Cummins (Henry Gowen)

Pascale Hutton (Rosemary Coulter)

Kavan Smith (Leland “Lee” Coulter)

Johannah Newmarch (Molly Sullivan)

Andrea Brooks (Faith Carter)

Hrothgar Mathews (Ned Yost)

Loretta Walsh (Florence Blakeley)

Aren Buchholz (Jesse Flynn)

Eva Bourne (Clara Stanton)

Kayla Wallace (Fiona Miller)

Chris McNally (Lucas Bouchard)

Kevin McGarry (Nathan Grant)

Ben Rosenbaum (Mike Hickam)

Paul Greene (Dr. Carson Shepherd)

Christian Michael Cooper (Timmy Lawson)

Callum Seagram Airlie (Harper Tucker)

Amelie Eve (Maggie)

Jaeda Lily Miller (Allie)

Genea Charpentier (Laura)

Gracyn Shinyei (Emily Montgomery)

Kadence Roach (Anna)

Ava Cooper (Opal)

Jaiven Natt (Robert)

Gunnar and Lincoln Taylor (Little Jack)

Ryan Rosery (Walter)

Ken Tremblett (Superintendent O’Reilly)

Jarryd Baine (Porter)

Beatrice Zeilinger (Mavis)

And here are more photos from the movie. It looks delightful.

As always, this movie will capture the Christmas spirit perfectly.

This will be the perfect movie to tide us over until When Calls the Heart returns for Season 7.

