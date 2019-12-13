When Does Supernatural Season 15 Return? Episode 9 Air Date

The Supernatural Season 15 episode 8 mid-season finale airs tonight, December 12 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on The CW. With the winter break just around the corner, fans might be wondering when the show will return for the second half of its 15th and final season.

Season 15 Episode 9, which does not have a title or description on the CW website or IMDb just yet, will air on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Fans will then get five more weeks of Supernatural before the show takes another short break after the February 13 episode airs. Once the show returns for its final run on March 16, it will be moving from Thursday nights to Monday nights for the duration of the series.

Here’s what you need to know about the Supernatural schedule for Season 15:

The Show Will Take Two More Breaks Before the Series Finale in May

There will be two more breaks following tonight’s mid-season finale episode. The show will stop for second break between February 13 and March 16, and then return for four weeks. IMDb shows another break between April 6 and May 4, so the final three episodes (15.18-15.20) of the series will air on May 4, May 11 and May 18 respectively, according to the site.

The CW synopsis for tonight’s mid-season finale, titled “Our Father, Who Aren’t in Heaven,” reads, “Sam, Dean and Castiel’s continued search for a way to defeat Chuck leads them to unexpected places and toward unlikely allies.”

The show recently confirmed that season 15, episode 8 will feature the long-awaited return of Sam and Dean Winchester’s half-brother Adam (played by Jake Abel), who hasn’t been seen in nine years. He will also be playing the role of the archangel Michael, according to the publication. You can read more about his return here.

The series will return on January 16 with a new episode. There are very few details on episode 9 available at this time, but Heavy will update this article once more information is known.

Season 15 Will be the Final Season of Supernatural

Supernatural is officially coming to an end following the Season 15 finale. It’s unclear exactly why the showrunners decided to end the series, but according to actor Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester, the decision was difficult and took years of discussion between the cast, crew and showrunners.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out,” he said during VegasCon 2019.

Supernatural is the longest show in The CW’s history, even predating the network’s existence, according to Pop Culture. The show debuted in 2005 on The WB, which merged with UPN in September 2006. The show celebrated its 300th episode on February 7, 2019, and will wrap the series up with a staggering 327 episodes in total. Season 15 alone features 20 episodes; fans have another 12 to look forward to following tonight’s mid-season finale.

