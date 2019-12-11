Where Does the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Really Live?

Alaskan Bush People follows the adventures of Billy and Ami Brown as they raise their seven children outside of normal civilization. The title would suggest that the Brown family live in Alaska, but the family has since relocated. Where does the Alaskan Bush People cast live now? Do they still reside in their namesake state?

The Brown family now reside in Washington. They purchased a 500 acre property in Tonasket, which is seven miles away from the nearest road and comes complete with barns, orchards, horses and cattle. Tonasket is a small community with a population of 995, and its considered to be a hub for agricultural and forestry industries.

The Cast of ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Currently Live In Washington

The Brown family moved to Washington shortly before season 8 got underway, and have incorporated the growing pains of the move into the series. Billy Brown talked about the move during a season 8 promo, and why he felt it was important for the family to get a “fresh start.”

“We’ve gone through a lot of adversity. It was like everything was closing in on us, darkness all around and it was over,” Billy told the cameras. “Then, Washington came into view.” Ami echoed her husband’s sentiments, adding, “It’s almost like being born again and starting life a new. The good Lord has given me a second chance.”

They Relocated After Ami Brown Experience a Health Scare

Another reason the family decided to move was because Ami Brown was diagnosed with lung cancer, and it was recommended she live closer to a healthcare facility in case things took a turn for the worse. Ami’s cancer is now in remission, but she still has to visit a doctor every three months.

“We didn’t really have much choice in how we decided,” Billy told Monsters and Critics. “The doctors were quite emphatic that we couldn’t go back [to Alaska], it was just too hard to get her to…to set up something she would need if something happened. It’s just too risky now.”

Billy Brown Considers the Move to Washington to Be a ‘Fresh Start’

Bear, one of the couple’s seven children, assured viewers that they would always consider Alaska to be their true home. “Alaska will always be home to me, personally, and to all of us, but family is more important and Mom just can’t live up there anymore,” he remarked.

Billy told People Magazine that he’s amazed by the size of the property. “Every week there’d be more revealed,” he admitted. “We’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s ours.’ We started realizing just what God really gave us. There’s still pieces that, on purpose, we haven’t gone and seen yet so we can explore it later when Ami feels better.”