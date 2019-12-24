Where Is Santa Claus Now? How to Track Santa Live on Google or NORAD

It’s Christmas Eve! One of the most magical parts of Christmas is keeping track of where Santa is as he delivers gifts all across the world. Both NORAD and Google provide great ways to keep track of Santa’s location. Read on for more details.

Tracking Santa via NORAD

Where is Santa right now? You can get see where Santa is and view a beautiful 3D map by visiting NORAD’s website right here.

If you are driving a Chevy, you can ask OnStar where Santa is on December 24, and get live updates as you’re driving around. Ask anytime between 6 a.m. Eastern on December 24 and 5 a.m. Eastern on December 25. Just push the blue OnStar button and request a Santa Update.

For more than 60 years, NORAD has tracked Santa on Christmas Eve. Santa also has a warehouse that is accepting calls and emails. While Santa travels, the NORAD social media team is hard at work answering all your questions online and answering phone calls too. If your child wants to call Santa and chat with him, call 1-877-HI-NORAD.

Here, you can see a look inside the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations in the video below:

NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center Walk ThroughTake a walk through the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center with Maj Mark Lazane, United States Air Force. Volunteers take thousands of calls from children and grownups alike as Santa makes his annual holiday journey around the world. Get an inside look as the action unfolds. https://www.dvidshub.net/video/651746/norad-tracks-santa-operations-center-walk-through 2018-12-26T17:01:31.000Z

Want a little more information about NORAD’s Santa Tracker while you’re following Santa’s travels? Here are some details for your Christmas Eve. NORAD’s Santa Tracker began when a SEARS Roebuck & Co. ad included the top secret number to the predecessor to NORAD, the Continental Air Defense Command. A little girl called and spoke to Director of Operations Colonel Harry Shoup, who told her he could help her locate Santa. The Colonel instructed his staff to help pinpoint Santa’s location for similar calls that Christmas Eve of 1955. NORAD has kept the tradition going ever since.

Tracking Santa Via Google

Nowadays, there are two ways to track Santa. One uses NORAD’s tracker which is described above, and one uses Google’s. You can watch Google track Santa on its map here. This service will start at 5 a.m. Eastern on December 24.

You can also ask Google Assistant a number of questions about the North Pole.

Santa’s track and location might appear different on Google and NORAD because of a space-time continuum issue.

Google began working with NORAD in 2007, but five years later it launched its own service. The two services sometimes give slightly different estimates for Santa’s arrival, sometimes with estimates being about two to four hours different. Time-space fluctuations may account for these differences, so don’t worry if you’re watching Santa on Google and NORAD and the results look different.

NORAD says that Santa lives in a different time-space continuum, which is how he manages to deliver billions of presents in just a day.

Did You Know That Rudolph’s Nose Mimics the Heat Signature of a Missile Launch?

The radar system used to track Santa and Rudolph is the North Warning System. The satellites NORAD uses to detect the flash generated from missile launches can also track Santa.

So now’s the time to start tracking Santa and his reindeer, if you haven’t started already. He’ll be near your home soon!