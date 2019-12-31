Is White Castle Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

White Castle is OPEN on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020. The fast food chain will not be altering its regularly scheduled business hours, so customers will be able to enjoy a burger and fries up until the New Year. Read on for a complete rundown of the White Castle holiday schedule.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are among the major holidays that White Castle stays open for, with some of the others being Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve. According to Store Holiday Hours, the other holidays that White Castle remains open for includes:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Christmas Day

That said, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours, and some locations will open late and/or close early. Because of these reasons, it’s a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there to get burgers or whatever your favorite White Castle order may be.

You can access the store locator page by clicking here. We put some random locations into the store locator page. It turns out that most White Castle locations are open, but we advise that you put in your city and zip code regardless, to see what hours are listed on the website. Most locations will be open 24 hours.

History of White Castle

White Castle was founded by Walter Anderson and Billy Ingram in 1921. “Billy Ingram launched a family-owned business with $700 and an idea, selling five-cent, small, square hamburgers so easy to eat, they were dubbed Sliders and sold by the sack,” the White Castle website states. Anderson was the inventor of the hamburger bun, and he promoted the idea that hamburger meat was fresh by moving the kitchen from the back of the restaurant to the front. It is now considered common practice to have the kitchen in view of the customer.

Ingram, meanwhile, innovated on the business front. He reached out to families by putting coupons in daily newspapers, and selling bite-sized hamburgers for five cents each. Ingram also discovered that adding holes to the patties helped the beef cook more evenly, which is why the White Castle hamburger patties have five holes. Ingram patented the five hole method and the first fast food paper hat.

Today, White Castle has over 377 locations worldwide, and the CEO is Ingram’s great-granddaughter Lisa. “If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, we’re very flattered that everybody wants to try and have Sliders on their menus. That helps, sort of, the recognition,” Lisa told Columbus CEO. “But, I will be biased and say I don’t think there’s another place you can get a White Castle Slider. Our Slider is the original.”

