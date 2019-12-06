Who Was at the End of ‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 5? [Photos & Theories]

Once again, Disney knocked it out of the park with a new episode of The Mandalorian. But this latest Star Wars installment ended with a question that fans will be debating all week — a question that could lead to some really big discoveries in the series’ future. Who was the person whose boots we saw at the end of Episode 5? Read on to see photos and top fan theories. This post will have major spoilers for Episode 5 of The Mandalorian.

Fans Are Debating Whose Boots We Saw at the End of the Episode

The episode just released and fans are already debating whose boots we saw at the end. Here are photos of that last scene. First is a direct screenshot followed by a brightened version of the same photo.

The person approached the fallen body of Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen. (I’m such a fun of Wen that I’m still hoping that maybe she’s not really dead.)

As you can see from the photos above, we’re not given a lot to go on when it comes to figuring out who that shadowy, cloaked figure could be.

The biggest clue we’re given is that this episode took place on Tatooine. That’s where both Anakin and Luke Skywalker grew up, it’s where the infamous scene with Han Solo and Greedo took place at the Mos Eisley cantina, and so much more.

Theory 1: Boba Fett or Cobb Vanth

One top theory that fans are throwing around is the hope that this was Boba Fett we saw, perhaps collecting on the bounty that Mando left behind. Remember, the bounty sought Fennec Shand dead or alive.

However, other fans discount this theory, saying that the leg didn’t match Boba’s leg armor.

And others have speculated that if the armor is similar, maybe it’s Cobb Vanth and not Boba Fett. In fact, a leading theory before the series started was that the Mandalorian would be Cobb Vanth. Cobb Vanth started out as a slave and became a sheriff of Tatooine after he acquired Mandalorian armor from Jawas. He raised a young Hutt and got the Tusken Raiders to help him fight off an attack by the Red Key Raiders.

Redditor TsunGeneralGrievous wrote: “So I went back and rewatched that scene a bunch of times. The legs seem to be different from Boba’s, but that’s not to say that Vanth’s clothing underneath is probably different. I also thought it could be Greef Karga, but I don’t know what his boots look like.”

Theory 2: Giancarlos Esposito’s Character

Giancarlos Esposito is going to play a character on The Mandalorian who hasn’t been introduced yet. For such a well-known actor, he’s expected to have a big role. His character is named Moff Gideon and is expected to appear in Chapter Seven, according to IMDb (which might not be accurate.) Here’s a photo of his character:

It’s certainly possible this could be him. Moff Gideon is going to be a former governor from the Galactic Empire whose world is very different now, EW shared. Esposito told EW: “He’s an Imperial remnant of a very fine officer who then switches to become sort of the guardian of the people. But what does [he] really want? This guy is going to be a big player because he has an idea of how to keep order.”

Some fans point out that Moff Gideon was one of Shand’s bosses, so it has to be him.

Esposito’s other credits include Godfather of Harlem, Jett, Dear White People, Dallas & Robo, Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad where he plays the infamous Gustavo “Gus” Fring, Rebel, Once Upon a Time, The Get Down, Revolution (Tom Neville), and much more.

Theory 3: Bill Burr’s Character

Some think it’s going to be Bill Burr’s character, who is a bounty hunter and is seen in the trailer with two blaster pistols and an automated blaster.

But others think Burr is going to be more of a comic relief character.

My personal theory is that we are seeing Moff Gideon at the end. Check out this other photo of Gideon from The Mandalorian trailer:

He’s wearing a long black cloak, which the person who finds Shand also appears to be wearing.