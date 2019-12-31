Is Whole Foods Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

If you’re looking for a place to grab some last-minute supplies or groceries for a New Year’s Eve party or a New Year’s Day meal, then Whole Foods is a great option. It’s also a great place to pick up some pre-made meals if you don’t feel like cooking. The stores will be open for the holidays.

Whole Foods Is Open New Year’s Eve & Day

Whole Foods stores will be open on both New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020. A representative from Whole Foods told Heavy: “ALL WFM stores will be open for NYE and New Year’s day, but will vary by location.”

If you want to find the exact hours, however, the representative suggests visiting the website and checking for the hours of the store near you. You can enter your ZIP code or city in the search bar or use your current location to find a store near you and the exact hours. This is important because Whole Foods doesn’t have set nationwide hours like some other stores might.

Whole Foods’ holiday store hours webpage notes the same advice. It says: “Many of our stores are open for modified hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve, and New Years Day. Check your local store page for details.”

Recipes, Deliveries, & More

If you live in a location where Prime Now is available, you might even be able to get your grocery order delivered today. So be sure and check that out. Prime now offers two-hour delivery for members if you’re in a region where this is available.

While you’re visiting Whole Foods, don’t forget about all the specials. You can check out Whole Foods’ holiday market here. The options listed include a veggie crudites bowl, a smoked salmon platter, cheese platters (perfect for New Year’s), shrimp platters, antipasti platters, and more.

There’s also a healthy eating webpage here. They list all sorts of recipes and options, including vegetarian, vegan, paleo, gluten-free, and more. You can even use the website to make weekly meal plans. Other options include meals for the sugar conscious, dairy free, wheat free, low fat, low sodium, high fiber, and more.

Whole Foods has a recipe collection here that you can check out for holiday ideas. These include delicious categories like brunch basics, smoothie recipes, eggs in every way, Let’s Go Green, spring cocktails and mocktails, asparagus recipes, seafood comfort food, protein-packed vegetarian, paleo recipes, vegan brunch, gluten-free, vegetarian slow cooker, healthy snacks, Engine2, Christmas brunch and dinner, vegan holiday recipes, Hanukkah recipes, gluten-free holiday recipes, gifts from the kitchen, cookies, holiday desserts, holiday pies, hot drinks for cold weather, easy breakfasts, turkey, pumpkin recipes, winter squash, soup suppers, slow cookers, beer and cider recipes, kabobs, tomato recipes, ham, deviled eggs, salmon, cakes, superfoods, tailgating, tilapia, swordfish, cherry recipes, peach recipes, plum recipes, halibut, kale, and more. Pretty much any recipe category you can imagine is on this recipe webpage. So if you’re needing ideas on a great recipe to make for New Year’s Eve or Day, you might want to make this section your first stop.

