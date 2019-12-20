Why Isn’t There a New Episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ Today?

New episodes of The Mandalorian typically premiere on Disney Plus Friday mornings between 3:05 and 3:30 a.m. Eastern. But if you were wanting to see a new episode today, you might have noticed there isn’t one. That’s because the next episode doesn’t release until next Friday, December 27, 2019.

A New Episode Was Released Early on Wednesday & Now We Have a Week to Wait

A new episode of The Mandalorian – Episode 7 – released early on Wednesday, December 18 rather than waiting until December 20 when it would normally premiere. It released early so it wouldn’t compete with the new Star Wars movie, and also so it could show a sneak peek of The Rise of Skywalker before the movie aired.

This also means a longer wait until the new episode (which is also the final episode of the season.)

Unfortunately, you can only see the clip if you have a subscription to Disney Plus. The special look was 46 seconds long and showed the TIE fighters in the icy world that we saw in other trailers. They flew through some ice caves, with Poe Dameron and Chewbacca aboard the Falcon. Finn is with them and flies through these icy tunnels in the clip. We also get a clip of the desert chase with Rey on Pasana and more. It’s a great teaser that really helped build the hype for Star Wars.

The Finale of ‘The Mandalorian’ Airs on December 27

The finale for The Mandalorian, Season 1 Episode 8, airs on Friday, December 27. This is the Season 1 finale, and work has already started on Season 2.

This final episode will be released between 3:05 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Eastern on December 27. For the most recent episodes, Disney’s been better about releasing episodes closer to the start of that time frame.

So we have more than a week between Episode 7 and Episode 8. And then we’ll have an even longer wait until Season 2 premieres on Disney Plus.

Work has already started on Season 2 of The Mandalorian. During a press conference for The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau revealed that he was already working on Season 2, CinemaBlend reported.

Favreau said: “We actually have the first week of the second season under our belt. Our cast, especially Pedro may be a little tired because he was there quite late last night.”

Favreau said they finished the first season and went right into the second, practically overlapping in post- and pre-production. In fact, he told Collider that he had been writing for Season 2 before Season 1 even released.

Carl Weathers, another director from Season 2, also played Greef Cargo in Season 1. He told SFX that we may learn more about Carga in Season 2.

It’s going to be fascinating to see what Disney has in store for us with The Mandalorian, especially after the cliffhanger ending that was in Episode 7. It’s hard to imagine that there won’t be some kind of surprise in store for Episode 8 too. We’ll likely be left counting the days until Season 2 premieres on Disney Plus. Disney hasn’t shared a release date yet for the second season, but it will probably take some time before it’s released.