Why Julianne Hough Was Fired from ‘AGT’

It was revealed on November 22 that Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union would not be returning for season 15 of “Americas Got Talent”. The news came as a surprise as the judges had only been on the show for one season and NBC had an option to renew their contracts for an additional year. It was later found out that NBC decided to cut Hough and Union from the show due to tensions caused by a toxic workplace culture.

Variety first reported that tensions arose on the set of AGT over culturally insensitive and constant criticisms of Hough’s appearance which included her “hair, makeup and wardrobe”. Sources told Variety the criticism “impacted her morale and led to tensions”.

NBC, production company Fremantle and judge Simon Cowell’s entertainment company Syco gave a joint statement to USA TODAY and said “AGT” remains “committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture.” and adding, “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate,”

“America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show,” the statement continued. “The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

Right after she was let go, Hough told People.com that she had a “wonderful time on ‘America’s Got Talent,’I loved working with the cast, crew and producers. I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC,” adding, “I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

The two stars were handling the issue in private until the Variety article came out. Once it was all out in the open, they both commented publicly on the situation. Union went first, responding to the story on Twitter and thanking her friends and family for getting her “up off the ground”. She also posted a photo on Instagram with her husband Dwayne Wade that seems to reference the recent controversy with the caption “Lord, you KNOW I’m tryin… whew”.

So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 28, 2019

Wade took a more direct approach on social media, calling out AGT and the show producers directly for what transpired on the show in a series of tweets. “‘Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t’ Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show,” he wrote. “So when I got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.”

As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— Iam even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

Julianne Hough broke her silence on the issue in an interview with People Now when she was asked how she felt about the situation. She defends her former castmate. “I commend Gabrielle for speaking her truth and starting a conversation,” said the Dancing With The Stars judge, who is starring in “Holidays With The Houghs” with her brother Derek on NBC. “I’m also really proud of NBC as well for showing up and starting a narrative, and that’s what’s going to change the workplace and the paradigm that we’ve been working in for many, many years, and it’s shifting, and I think that’s really, really exciting.”

Union said on Twitter that she had a “productive” 5-hour meeting with show producers following the Variety article and said it might lead to “real change.”. Hough finds herself in a tough spot between defending her friend and keeping NBC happy. In addition to “Holidays With The Houghs”, she’s also set to star on NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center program.

“There [are] so many projects that I’m doing with NBC that I’m really excited about,” she told People Now. “There [are] lots of things out of our control, and so as long as I stay authentic in who I am and everybody else involved also stays connected to who they are, that’s all that matters, and not trying to please or have a perception of what you think people want to hear, and just staying true.”

The hosts then ask Hough how she felt about the atmosphere on set at AGT. “I’m good.” She says. “I know who I am, and as egocentric as this may sound, I totally and utterly love myself,” she said. “And so I choose to, with whatever I do, just take all the lessons that I’ve learned and add them to my vocabulary and move forward.”

AGT judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Terry Crews al returned for season 15.

Union Was Upset over Culturally and Racially Insensitive Jokes on the Set of AGT

In addition to the constant criticism, Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union were subject to racially and culturally insensitive jokes on the set of AGT, according to Variety.

Per Variety:

Sources also shared a related incident that occurred during another audition taping this season, where Union and other staffers expressed concerns over a white male performer crossing a line in portraying people of color. The contestant’s gimmick involved rapid costume changes inside a larger garment, while impersonating a multitude of famous singers. In one such quick change, the contestant emerged in the guise of Beyoncé Knowles. His hands appeared as black, meant to be a character accent, three witnesses to the audition said. Union immediately recommended to a segment producer and an executive producer that the contestant be removed from the lineup, sources said, adding that the producers disagreed and used a familiar refrain heard on the “AGT” set: “We’ll take it out later.”

Union pressed the issue with producers and the performer’s live audition was eventually removed. That wasn’t the only time staff reportedly felt uncomfortable on set. In another incident, sources told Variety that Jay Leno made a joke about Korean people that made staffers uncomfortable.

On the second floor of a production building on the North Hollywood lot, Leno taped an interstitial segment in the presence of show judges including Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. While taping, Leno made a crack about a painting on display in a hallway of Simon Cowell, the show’s executive producer and judge, surrounded by his dogs. Leno joked that the pets looked like something one would find “on the menu at a Korean restaurant,” four people present for the taping told Variety.

Sources tell Variety that “the very few Asian staffers”, some of whom were present during the taping, heard the joke. Variety says the two examples they provided are only a handful of many instances of a culturally, racially insensitive work culture.

The Shows Ratings Declined During Hough and Union’s Season While Social Media Engagement Increased

AGT’s ratings have declined steadily for the past three years and did so again when Union and Hough were on the show. This year’s AGT finale drew 10 million viewers which three million less than the year before but still top-rated in the 18-49 demographic.

It could be argued that NBC removed the hosts to try new faces that would boost the ratings but NBC’s social media impressions and following increased substantially due to Union. According to Variety, “The 18-episode season that wrapped in September generated 25 million social media impressions, approximately half of which engaged directly with Union, according to figures from Nielsen Social, effectively making her the most popular judge.”

READ NEXT: Tekashi 69 May Be Released From Prison This Week