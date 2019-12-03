Will Breman on The Voice: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Will Breman’s singing talents have earned him a spot in The Voice season 17’s top 10. He will next perform live on the Voice stage on Monday, December 2, airing on NBC at 8/7c. Breman is one of the final three contestants remaining on Team Legend, along with Katie Kadan and Marybeth Byrd.

Here’s what you need to know about Will Breman:

1. Will Learned Music to Help Manage His Asperger’s Syndrome

According to Breman’s bio for The Voice, he learned to sing at the early age of 3 years old. The idea to get Will interested in music came from his parents after he was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome because they thought it would help with his development. On his website bio, he explains that he first took singing lessons from his mom, and taught himself how to play the guitar.

His bio elaborates that “As a songwriter, Will’s goal has consistently been to channel deep emotions that cannot be expressed through any other medium. He has taught himself multiple instruments to achieve this, and immersed himself as many different cultures and styles of music as possible.”

2. Will Attended College at Santa Barbara

Will went to college in Santa Barbara and, after graduating, liked the area so much that he chose to live there while pursuing his music career. The Voice films in Los Angeles, which is only about a 2-hour drive from Santa Barbara, so Breman is not far from home while he participates in the reality singing competition.

He grew up in Woodland Hills, California, which means his hometown is even closer to The Voice stage.

3. Will Performed ‘Say You’ll Be There’ for His Blind Audition

When Will auditioned for season 17 of The Voice, he chose to sing “Say You’ll Be There” for the coaches. His impressive performance inspired both John Legend and Gwen Stefani to turn their chairs, and Legend even gave him a standing ovation at the end of his performance.

In talking to the coaches after he was done singing, Breman revealed that John Legend has been a huge musical influence on him. Flattered, Legend got on stage alongside Breman and the two proceded to sing a duet which all but sealed Breman’s spot on Team Legend.

4. Will Utilizes ‘Live Looping’ in His Performances

Although he is a one-man-band, Breman achieves a full sound with multiple instruments in his music by utilizing a looper.

Referencing his live looping style, his bio says “Meticulous at arranging his songs, Will believes this setup is truest to what he wants to express to his audiences.”

5. Will’s Original Music Is Available on Soundcloud & Spotify

If you’re a fan of Will Breman’s music, you can already listen to a number of his original songs. Will’s 5-song EP, entitled “Santa Barbara Soul Music,” is available on Spotify. As an artist, he averages over 3,500 monthly listeners on the music platform.