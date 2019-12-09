Will Breman Opens Up About How He Lives With Asperger’s

The Voice season 17 is down to its final 8 contestants, and Will Breman from Team Legend is one of the talented artists still in the competition. From the start, Breman has been open about his experience with Asperger’s Syndrome, relating to others who are also on the autism spectrum.

After Breman’s The Voice audition aired during the season 17 premiere, he took to Instagram to thank his rapidly increasing fanbase. In a post, he also addressed those who were inspired to tell their own stories after watching him share his on national television. He wrote “Words really can’t express how crazy and exhausting and overwhelming the last 48 hours have been for me. Thank you to everyone who is showing me love. Thank you all the people like me with #aspergers who sent me their stories and let me know that I reached out to them in some way. This blind is for you guys, and to everyone out in the #805 who have supported me for the last two years.”

Will Has Figured Out How to Channel His Asperger’s Syndrome While Competing on ‘The Voice’

In an interview with People, Breman got candid about his experience on the show and how he and John Legend have collaborated in a way that works best for him. He revealed that “[John] will go over everything with a fine tooth comb and break it down into ways that I can understand. That’s perfect for me, being on the autism spectrum and having Asperger’s syndrome, and just being analytical by nature. So to have all that together… I couldn’t think of anyone better to work with.”

Later, he commented on the importance of talking about Asperger’s in order to dissolve any preconceived notions people may have about those who have been diagnosed on the autism spectrum. He added “For me, it’s talking about the autism spectrum. It’s there to kind of break stigmas. I think the more we talk about it, the more we have an understanding of what’s going on.”

That’s not to say that the experience of performing and competing has always been easy for Breman, but he expressed that he’s learned how to take care of his mental health as a contestant on the show. He said “I definitely have a propensity off-camera for anxiety and depression. It definitely affects me in certain ways, so being here has been a huge master class for me in establishing a good routine of eating well, exercising well, sleeping well and most importantly talking about it.”

Asperger’s Syndrome Is What Led Will to Music at a Young Age

Breman is clearly a gifted musician as well as a powerhouse singer, and he can play a number of different instruments and utilize a loop pedal in order to perform as a one-man-band, creating a sound that is uniquely his own.

He learned to sing at the age of 3, taking his first music lessons from his mom. According to hisThe Voice bio, after he was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, “his parents believed music would be helpful in his development.”

Asperger’s Syndrome is a condition on the autism spectrum, and those diagnosed with Asperger’s are often high-functioning and do not experience language delays. A more in-depth definition of Asperger’s Syndrome can be found on Autism-Society.org.

Tune in to The Voice season 17, live on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.