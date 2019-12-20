‘The Witcher’: Joe Batey (Jaskier the Bard) Is a Singer in Real Life

If you’re watching the new Netflix series The Witcher, then you’ve no doubt enjoyed the bard character Jaskier. He’s portrayed by Joey Batey and he sings a lot. But who is Joey Batey in real life? Is he a professional singer?

Joey Batey Is an Actor & Singer

Joey Batey does such a wonderful job at his song in The Witcher, including the earworm “Toss a Coin,” because he has a lot of experience as a singer in real life too.

According to IMDb, Batey has a lot of credits to his name before getting the role of Jaskier. They include The War of the Worlds (Henderson), Stan Lee’s Lucky Man (Bobby), Knightfall (Pierre), CB Strike (Al), In the Dark (Shelley), Mount Pleasant (Gopher), Whitechapel (Gavin), The White Queen (Edward of Lancaster), and more.

Batey is a British actor who was born in Newcastle. He studied at the University of Cambridge and was in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Olivier. He was also in productions of Wolf Hall and Bring up the Bodies on West End and Broadway, according to his IMDb profile. He played court musician Mark Smeaton.

Learning to play the lute | Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies | Royal Shakespeare CompanyJoey Batey, the actor who plays the young musician Mark Smeaton in Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, is learning to play the lute. He let us film one of his lessons with RSC musician and company band member Nick Lee. Read more about Joey's journey to become Mark Smeaton at his blog on the RSC website: http://www.rsc.org.uk/explore/blogs/by/joey-batey/ http://www.rsc.org.uk/whats-on/wolf-hall/ 2014-01-24T11:04:34.000Z

Redanian Intelligence, a publication specializing in The Witcher news and inside behind-the-scenes scoops, reported back in July that Batey was recording songs for The Witcher. He posted on Instagram about the work he was doing in post-production, writing: “A lovely week tunelessly warbling in the studio for #thewitcher. A huge thank you to everyone at #northsevenstudios for providing a sick man with a steady supply of lemon and honey. ‘Dandelion… Regis just told you to f*** off. He just said it more politely. Be so good as to shut your trap.'”

That last part was a quote from Baptism of Fire, the third novel in the Witcher series.

Batey is also the frontman for The Amazing Devil group, so he does work in music outside of acting too.

The Amazing Devil – The Horror and The Wild / MarblesOur new session with The Amazing Devil is something a bit different, and a bit special. The last time we recorded with the band we set up in an actor's club in Soho (see our other channel videos). But the band are always looking to push things further, and this January, to make things a little more challenging, we went to a small wood named Beechmast in Kent. After a day of fighting the cold and some temperamental equipment, and with the light rapidly failing, we made one last attempt to capture two new songs in a single performance, and that's what you can find here. You can't find these songs elsewhere yet, but you can of course pick up their first album over at Bandcamp. Bandcamp: https://theamazingdevil.bandcamp.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theamazingdevil Home: https://www.theamazingdevil.com/ 2018-09-08T08:00:55.000Z

The Amazing Devil’s Facebook page is here. They have a new album called The Horror and the Wild coming out in February 2020.

In the photo above, Batey was pictured with the group about four months ago, so he’s definitely still involved.

Batey shared on his Instagram about his work with his group in August:

He wrote: “Taking a break from @witchernetflix and utterly overjoyed to be back in the studio putting down the second album with my band @theamazingdevil.

Here be the real monsters… Lots of love gang.”

