Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, women from 90 countries and territories competed in the Miss Universe pageant in the hopes of taking home this year’s crown. The event, hosted at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, was overseen by a panel of seven female judges.

Ultimately, Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was crowned this year’s winner with Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson as runner-up.

Here’s what you need to know about Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019.

1. She Is Engaged in the Fight Against Gender-Based Violence

Tunzi’s Miss Universe bio reads, “Zozibini Tunzi is a passionate activist and engaged in the fight against gender based violence. She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes.”

2. She Was Raised in the Village of Sidwadweni

Tunzi was born in Tsolo, Eastern Cape. She was raised in the village of Sidwadweni.

After moving to Cape Town, she settled down in the Gardens suburbs.

3. She Is an Advocate for Natural Beauty

4. She Earned Her Graduate Degree in Public Relations Management

After moving to Cape Town, Tunzi attended Cape Peninsula University of Technology. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and image management in 2018.

Before she won the Miss South Africa title, she was completing a Bachelor of Technology graduate degree in Public Relations at Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

5. She Started Her Pageant Career in 2017

Tunzi’s pageantry career kicked off in 2017, after being accepted as part of the top 26 at Miss South Africa 2017.

Two months into her reign as Miss South Africa, Tunzi was asked if the weight of her platform had sunk in. She responded, “Finally, I think I can say it has sunk in. A month ago, not so much– you’re just introduced to this new world overnight. Your life changes like that.”

