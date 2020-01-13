WATCH: ‘1000-LB Sisters’ Try Dance Video Workout [EXCLUSIVE]

Amy and Tammy Slaton are the two stars of TLC’s reality docu-series, 1,000-Lb Sisters, and the show will follow their journey as they try to drop enough pounds in order to qualify for bariatric surgery.

While Amy, 31, weighs in at 406 pounds, and her sister, Tammy, 32, is at 605 pounds, the sisters have a long and arduous road ahead in order to reach their goal weight, but they’re their lives actually depend on it. Both are struggling with diabetes and high blood pressure, and now, the anxiety to lose weight is causing serious friction between the two sisters. Especially, since because of Tammy’s limited mobility, Amy is forced to do a lot of her everyday tasks.

In this exclusive preview clip from the newest 1,000-Lb Sisters episode airing on January 15, the sisters are back home in Dixon, Kentucky, after traveling to Atlanta to visit Dr. Procter, a weight loss specialist, and are inspired to get moving on their weight-loss goals.

Because Tammy is unable to hit the gym like her sister, Amy suggests they try doing a dance workout video game in their own living room. Amy’s husband Michael helps move the furniture so that they have room to move, and while Tammy is initially reluctant, Amy is able to encourage her to get up and give it a shot. “I thought it would be a neat way to move around a bit,” Amy says.

Unfortunately, Tammy quickly gives up. “I can’t do this,” she says, before sitting back down on the couch. However, instead of provoking Tammy to get back up, Amy just keeps on dancing, which inspires Tammy to at least keep doing the arm movements. Eventually, a big smile appears Tammy’s face. It seems Amy found a workout that Tammy can actually enjoy, a great sign that the sisters are starting to get the right track.

In Addition To Exercise, Changing Up Their Diet Plan Will Be A Huge Hurdle

Updating talking about my dietInstagram queen_tammy86 Kik tammys1986 Snapchat queentammy86 Email tammyslaton86@gmail.com 2019-02-05T17:54:50.000Z

While it’s wonderful to see Tammy and Amy starting up an exercise schedule, the sisters also need to change up their eating habits. Their favorite snack, “dressed bananas,” which is a banana dipped in Miracle Whip dressing and rolled in chopped peanuts, is no longer an option. The nutritionist at Dr. Procter’s office told them no more “sodies” and encouraged them to try and eat smaller meals throughout the day.

“It’s still a battle,” Tammy said. “I do wish that restaurants would have more options that are healthier, and it would help if the healthier foods were cheaper.”

“Yeah, it’s pretty bad,” Amy agreed. “You go to McDonald’s and you can get a cheeseburger for a dollar, but a salad costs like five.”

Tammy Attempted Suicide Last Year

Tammy admits that aside from doctor’s visits, she hasn’t left her house in six years. Suffering from serious depression, “I attempted to kill myself last January,” she told People. “I had a feeling that if I didn’t make changes now, I wasn’t going to live past 35.”

Over the past decade, she’s found herself in the hospital numerous times due to two blood clots, gout, bouts of pneumonia and other medical procedures. At one extremely low point, she was placed on life support. If Tammy takes her journey 1000-LB Sisters seriously, hopefully, she’ll never find herself in that position again.

READ NEXT: Mike Halterman: Meet Amy Slaton’s Husband On ‘1000-LB Sisters’