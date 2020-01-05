Is 90 Day Fiancé on TV Tonight, 1/5/2020? When is the Next New Episode?

TLC will not be airing a new episode of 90 Day Fiancé tonight, January 5, 2020, according to the network’s Sunday schedule. Instead, fans will get a rerun episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, which airs at 8 p.m. EST., followed by the Season 9 premiere of Sister Wives at 9 p.m. The next new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Season 7 Episode 10, will air next Sunday, January 12 at 8 p.m., according to the schedule.

TLC hasn’t updated the site with a title or description of the next new episode just yet. The generic description of the new episode reads, “Getting through customs is just the beginning. With just 90 days to wed on a fiancé visa, follow the international couples as they attempt to overcome cultural barriers and family drama while in search of true love that knows no borders.”

Tonight’s stand-in Pillow Talk episode is a rerun featuring fan-favorite couples discussing Season 7 Episode 9, “I Don’t Have a Choice,” which was the last new episode to air this season. Episode 9 aired on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Tonight’s Pillow Talk Episode is a Rerun of Last Week’s

Sasha Throws Out Betsy's Food! | 90 Day FiancéSasha tries throwing away all of Betsy's junk food and replacing it with vegetables, a move Betsy does not appreciate. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2019-12-31T15:00:27.000Z

The promo for tonight’s Pillow Talk rerun reads, “Your 90 Day favorites invite you into their homes as they watch the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé. David and Annie, Loren and Alexei, Tim and Veronica, Russ and Pao, and Molly and her friend Cynthia are watching along, and no one is holding back!”

(Warning: spoilers ahead!) For those who need a short recap of the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, “I Don’t Have a Choice” featured plenty of drama, including issues between Tania and Syngin, who was angry when his fiancé refused to inform him that she got home safely from a bar in Costa Rica. Meanwhile, Angela continued to work with an immigration attorney to see what her options were for getting Michael to the U.S. and Sasha raided Emily’s sister Betsy’s house and threw out most of her food. As for the other couples, Anna ended her relationship with Mursel, Mike questioned if Natalie had ever applied for a K-1 visa in the past, and Anny bonded with Robert’s sister while shopping for wedding dresses.

The synopsis for Episode 9 reads, “Anna reveals big news to her family. Angela fights for Michael’s visa. Syngin needs more from Tania. Mike has questions for Natalie. Betsy grills Sasha about his past. Anny cries shopping for a wedding dress. Blake’s mom attempts to bond with Jasmin.”

A New Season of Before the 90 Days Airs Next Month

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will return with an all-new 4th season on Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. EST, and promises even more drama than ever before. The new season will also feature the most diverse collection of couples yet, including the franchise’s first ever same-sex couple.

The new couples include:

Stephanie, 29 (Yonkers, NY) and Erika, 24 (Australia)

Ed, 54 (San Diego, Calif.) and Rosemarie, 23 (Philippines)

Geoffrey, 41 (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Varya, 30 (Russia)

Avery, 32 (Seattle, Wash.) and Ash, 38 (Australia)

Lisa, 52 (York, Pa.) and Usman “SojaBoy,” 30 (Nigeria)

David, 60 (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Lana, 27 (Ukraine)

Darcey, 45 (Middletown, Conn.) and Tom, 39 (United Kingdom)

For those of you who need your 90 Day fix in between new episodes, a new miniseries, 90 Day Fiancé: Just Landed, is now available to stream on TLC.com or on the TLC GO app. The special miniseries includes six episodes and follows three couples — Ray, 31 (Salinas, Calif.) and Angelique, 31 (Philippines); Cole, 28 (Green Bay, Wis.) and Maria, 24 (Colombia); and Kendahl, 30 (Boca Raton, Fla.) and Hedi, 25 (Tunisia).

New TLCgo Original Series: 90 Day Fiancé: Just LandedIn an all new six-part TLCgo original series, three Americans prepare as each of their fiancés is about to arrive from overseas. Once those planes land, the most critical 24 hours of their relationships begin. Stream 90 Day Fiancé: Just Landed on TLCgo: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-just-landed/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2019-12-18T20:16:45.000Z

Tune in next Sunday, January 12 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the next new episode of 90 Day Fiancé and see how everything plays out for the reality couples. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

