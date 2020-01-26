90 Day Fiancé Season 7, Episode 12 airs tonight, January 26 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. Season 7 has been filled with plenty of drama, tears, fights and scandals, and as the season draws to a close, the drama is only expected to heat up. Each of the couples have faced a plethora of different problems throughout the season, including big family secrets, visa denials, uncomfortable conversations with porn stars and accusations of being scammed, among other issues.

Knowing the difficulties each of the couples have already faced, and continues to face throughout the season raises the question – who is still together today? Who will stay together in the end? Which couples will make it work and who will go their separate ways? At this moment it’s still a bit too early to know for certain who will stay together and who will split up; however, we’ve got a few ideas on who we think will last. Read on for our 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 couples still together predictions:

Michael & Juliana

Michael and Juliana met on a celebrity yacht while vacationing in Croatia, and the two quickly hit it off and fell in love. Although Michael is nearly two decades older than his fiance, the two appear to have a genuine connection on the show, and aside from a few arguments over money issues and a controversial prenup, the reality couple has had a relatively drama-free storyline throughout their time on the show.

Despite the significant age gap between the two, and a visible imbalance of power when it comes to money, we believe Michael and Juliana are one of the rare, authentic couples featured on the franchise, and we believe the two have a really good shot at making things work in the end. Fans will get to witness their nuptials during an upcoming episode, and if their bond is as genuine off-camera as it is on, we think they will stay together beyond the show.

Tania & Syngin

Tania and Syngin connected while the former was visiting South Africa to meet another man. When her date fell through, she went out dancing and met Syngin, and the two had an immediate connection. Tania ended up extending her trip in South Africa by several months to see where her relationship with Syngin went, and two fell in love.

Although Syngin is very clearly crazy about his American beau, we aren’t so sure Tania feels the same way. During a recent episode of the show, she admitted that she didn’t feel a “soulmate” bond with Syngin, and the two frequently argue about their future together. Although Tania appears to love Syngin, we believe she might be too much of a free-spirit to be tied down to one man for too long. Although we hope she proves us wrong, we don’t believe these two will last too much longer if they don’t stop fighting and get on the same page with their relationship.

Emily & Sasha

Emily and Sasha first met after Emily moved to Russia and joined a gym in an attempt to meet new people. She quickly hit it off with her hunky personal trainer, and the two have been together ever since. Fans were able to witness Emily give birth to hers and Sasha’s first child together while the two were still in Russia, though they have since relocated back to the U.S. so Emily could be closer to her family.

Although the two are clearly crazy about each other and raising their son together, we have some reservations about their relationship. Not only is Emily going to be Sasha’s third wife (and the third mother of his third child), he puts a lot of stock in physical fitness and appearance, which doesn’t sit well with Emily’s sister Betsy, who thinks Sasha is too hard on Emily about her post-baby weight. However, despite the reality couple’s issues, we believe these two do love each other and will stay together to raise their son (unless Sasha leaves Emily for wife number four).

Robert & Anny

Robert and Anny, who met through a mutual friend and got engaged after just eight hours together, have had one of the most tumultuous, rocky relationships of the season so far. Their relationship has been fraught with arguments, tantrums, mountains of money issues and uncomfortable tension regarding Anny’s sexuality, among other things. Anny isn’t a fan of most of Robert’s friends (who mostly believe she is scamming Robert for a green card), and she doesn’t get along with his son’s grandmother, who happens to be adult film star Diamond Foxxx. Robert also conveniently forgot to mention that he actually has five children instead of the three he originally told Anny about, and while some fans believe Anny might be using him for his money, others believe Robert is actually using Anny to be a built-in stepmom/babysitter for his son.

That’s all literally just the tip of the iceberg with these two; although they appear to have a healthy sex life and occasionally find common ground on certain things, their relationship has been volatile and all-around unhealthy since the very beginning. If the two have made it beyond filming for the TLC series, we would be surprised. We don’t believe these two will make things last for long.

Anna & Mursel

Anna and Mursel initially connected over a shared love of bees, and met online through a beekeeper Facebook page. Although the two were clearly head-over-heels for each other throughout the first few episodes of the show, their relationship started to fall apart after Mursel admitted he was keeping Anna’s children a secret from his religious family, which put a deep strain on their relationship.

After Mursel finally came clean about Anna’s children, his family made him book a flight back to Turkey and leave Anna and her kids behind. Although the two essentially broke up when he boarded his flight back to his native country, we don’t believe their storyline is over just yet. It’s obvious that both of the reality stars are crazy about each other and we have high hopes that he is going to realize his mistake, come back to the U.S. to be with Anna, and the two will find a way to make things work.

Blake & Jasmin

Blake and Jasmin met online and quickly fell in love while dating long-distance. Blake decided to fly to Finland to meet his girlfriend in person, and the reality stars were engaged before he left. Although Blake is clearly smitten with his Finnish beau, his friends are concerned that Jasmin — whose sister is already in America on a green card — is only with Blake for a visa.

Blake and Jasmin were introduced a bit later on in the season, so we haven’t had too much screen time with the couple. However, from what little we’ve seen of the two, we believe they have a fairly strong relationship, and although they’re facing a few bumps in the road, we believe they will make things work in the end and stay together.

Mike & Natalie

Mike and Natalie met through mutual friends and had an immediate connection, despite their differences: Natalie is a religious city girl and hails from Ukraine, while Mike lives a more rustic, country lifestyle in Washington and doesn’t go to church. Although the two have very different views on life, they had a strong connection, so Mike proposed to Natalie during their second visit in Paris.

Mike and Natalie are another Season 7 couple who have had very little screen time compared to some of the other couples; however, our impression of their relationship was made fairly quickly – we don’t believe these two will last very long. In the short time we’ve known them, Natalie was forced to cancel her flight to the U.S., so Mike flew to Ukraine to visit her instead. During his trip, the two argued over past relationships, fitness and exercising, when to settle down and have children and what religion they should raise their nonexistent children with. Sadly, Mike was left heartbroken after Natalie admitted that she didn’t love him during a recent episode of the show, so we definitely don’t think these two are going to stay together much longer, if they haven’t already split up.

Angela & Michael

Angela and Michael are veterans to the 90 Day franchise, so fans should already be somewhat familiar with their brand of chaos. The reality couple appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of Before the 90 Days, and the two made their engagement official during the second season, so they’ve been together for several years now.

The duo has faced many ups and downs throughout their two-year relationship, and have continued to bring even more excitement to the show, although they have been significantly less dramatic this season than in previous years. Unfortunately, the reality couple has been dealing with issues regarding Michael’s K-1 visa throughout the latest season of the show, but both stars are fighting for their relationship and still attempting to work out a way to bring Michael to the states.

Although the two are kind of a hot mess and often argue and fight on the show, they appear to be committed enough to try for a child, and since they’ve already put up with each other for a few years before this season, we feel like the two will stick it out and stay together for a while longer.

Who do you think will make it and find their “happily ever after” in the end, and who do you think will call it quits by the Season 7 “Couples Tell All” special? Take our poll below!

Tune in Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and see how everything plays out for the new reality couples. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: Robert’s Son’s Grandmother is Porn Star Diamond Foxxx on 90 Day Fiancé