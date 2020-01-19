‘911: Lone Star’ Premiere Time & Channel Information

There’s a new 911 spinoff coming to television in midseason, taking the intense world of first-responders down to Texas with 911: Lone Star. Here’s all the information you need to know about time, channel, cast, plot and more.

911: Lone Star Premiere Date and Time: The 911 spinoff has a special premiere Sunday, January 19 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, live to all time zones. It will air following the NFC title game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers, so there is always the chance that the premiere is delayed if the game runs long.

Then beginning January 20, the show moves to its regular time slot of Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

911: Lone Star Premiere Channel: FOX carries both 911 the original and 911: Lone Star.

Preview: Building A New Team From Nothing | Season 1 | 9-1-1: LONE STAR

911: Lone Star Premiere Cast: Rob Lowe stars as Owen Strand, a New York City fire captain who is recruited to come to Austin and help rebuild a firehouse that has suffered an enormous loss. He is also carrying a heavy burden with him that he is afraid to share with his son.

Liv Tyler co-stars as Michelle Blake, the paramedic captain that works with Capt. Strand at emergency scenes.

Jim Parrack is Judd Ryder, a local firefighter who is struggling after the near-death experience he had that took the lives of many of his team. Sierra Mcclain is his wife, Grace, a 911 responder who was on the line with her husband during the tragedy.

Ronen Rubinstein is Capt. Strand’s son T.K., who has his own struggles to overcome; Natacha Karam is Marjan Marwani, a head-strong firefighter recruited to come from Miami to help rebuild the firehouse; Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, a firefighter from Chicago with dozens of commendations who is recruited to help rebuild the firehouse; Julian Works is Mateo Chavez, a local who keeps trying and trying to pass his firefighter exam.

Meet Marjan Marwani | Season 1 | 9-1-1: LONE STAR

911: Lone Star Premiere Plot: There are two big backstories at work for the main characters. For Capt. Strand, he is the sole survivor of his New York City firehouse when the towers fell on September 11th. He rebuilt his firehouse then and that’s why he is tasked with helping the Austin firehouse rebuild after a fire at a chemical facility leaves one survivor standing.

Judd Ryder is the lone survivor of the Austin tragedy and he is none too pleased with a BMOC from New York coming in and trying to take over his firehouse. Marjan Marwani is a Muslim woman and Paul Strickland is a trans man and both of them have experienced prejudice and hate in their lives and on the job.

On the EMT side of things, Capt. Blake is dealing with personal tragedy in that her sister, Iris, disappeared three years ago and Blake is determined to find out what happened to her. One of her EMTs is Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva), who finds himself falling for one of the firefighters, who may not be ready for a serious relationship just yet.

911: Lone Star premieres Sunday, January 19 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on FOX before moving to Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on January 20.

