Was Aaron Hernandez Gay or Bisexual?

Aaron Hernandez, the former NFL star convicted of murder, had a complicated sexuality. Was he gay or bisexual? Although Hernandez is no longer here to speak for himself, it appears that he did enjoy sexual relationships with men.

Hernandez was also the father of a child with Shayanna Jenkins, his long-term fiancee and the woman he called his “soulmate” in a suicide note.

Dennis SanSoucie was the alleged secret lover of former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez. This is not in dispute, at least from SanSoucie’s point-of-view, as he has spoken publicly about the relationship, which started in middle school. In addition, it was alleged that Hernandez had a prison boyfriend.

Hernandez’s alleged hidden gay lifestyle – and his inability to come to terms with it because of family pressure, in part – contributed to his downfall, or so the narrative goes in a new Netflix series on his life and death and in a lengthy Boston Globe profile that preceded it. The Netflix documentary series is called Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, and it streams on January 15, 2020.

Hernandez, of course, was a promising athlete and 4th round draft pick with a $40 million contract who was eventually convicted of murdering the boyfriend of his fiancee, a man named Odin Lloyd, and who also became embroiled in a series of other shooting and homicide accusations. Hernandez committed suicide, and analysis showed he’d suffered from severe chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The ending of Aaron Hernandez was bizarre. He’d sketched references to the Illuminati on his prison wall in blood. He scrawled a Bible verse on his forehead.

Aaron’s Brother Publicly Revealed That Aaron Hernandez Was Gay

One source in a position to know about Aaron’s sexuality is his brother, Jonathan Hernandez. He told CBS News that Hernandez was gay.

He also revealed other family secrets: He claimed that Aaron was sexually abused as a child and that their father would beat them.

Their dad didn’t approve of homosexuality, Jonathan told CBS, adding, “You could kind of see what, you know, his (Aaron’s) conflicts were and what he was struggling with, and it’s, you know, his sexuality … and accepting himself.”

In fact, Newsweek alleged that police sources believed Odin Lloyd might have known that Hernandez was bisexual, providing a motive for murder. According to Newsweek, Ernest Wallace, a co-defendant, told police that Lloyd called Hernandez a “schmoocher,” which was considered a “gay slur.”

An article in The Huffington Post argued, “Just because a man has sex with another doesn’t make him gay or bisexual. We each get to define what and who we are sexually, even convicted murderers.”

SanSoucie Claims That He & Hernandez Had a Relationship That Lasted Through High School

SanSoucie’s ties to Aaron Hernandez go way back – to high school. According to Oxygen, he played high school football with Hernandez.

He told Netflix, according to Oxygen, “When I met Aaron, it was like meeting your twin brother. It was so funny; we were both the same. He has dimples, we’re both ‘cheesy smile,’ all happy. He used to be able to make everyone laugh.”

Hernandez was a star on the a Bristol Central High football field. The Boston Globe described how SanSoucie and Hernandez made a standout team, “one of the most prolific passing tandems in the state.”

SanSoucie appears in the Netflix show. According to Oxygen, he says he and Hernandez had “an on-and-off relationship from the 7th grade to the junior year of high school.” He said on Netflix, that few people in his high school were “out of the closet,” so they felt they had to “hide what we were.”

“I was in such denial … because I was an athlete,” he said. “‘You mean to tell me that the quarterback and the tight end was gay? He sleeps with other men?’ No, it doesn’t sit right with people. It doesn’t sit right within our own stomach at that time.”

SanSoucie first made the revelations to the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team. That article says that SanSoucie revealed a “now-and-then sexual relationship he had with Aaron,” starting in middle school and lasting through high school.

“Me and him were very much into trying to hide what we were doing. We didn’t want people to know,” he told Globe.

Hernandez Also had a Girlfriend in High School & She Later Became His Fiancee & the Mother of His Child

#BREAKING Suicide note Aaron Hernandez wrote to his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez has been released @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/tTQT4cKYvQ — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) May 5, 2017

Aaron Hernandez also had a girlfriend in high school named Shayanna Jenkins, who would later become the mother of his child and his fiancee. ABC 6 described Aaron’s suicide note to the woman he called “Shay.”

“You have been my soul-mate and I want you to live life and know I’m always with you,” he said. He called her a “true angel” and told her that he loved her.

Hernandez Allegedly Had a Relationship With a Man in Prison

According to RadarOnline, the football star, “confessed his true love for his prison lover, Kyle Kennedy.”

A letter Hernandez wrote Kennedy appeared in the book, In Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields.

“I just wanted to tell you this morning that I love you. You never have to question us. I will stop questioning you and us. I realized through our thing over the past few days how much I love you and how much I want you and us,” the book claimed Hernandez wrote, according to Radar Online.

According to his Write a Prisoner profile, Kennedy described himself as “straight.” He writes, “Hello, my name is Kyle. I signed up on this website so I can correspond and possibly build friendships with people from around the world.”

You can read more about Kyle Kennedy here. He is a convicted bank robber.

