Are Adele & Harry Styles Dating? Duo Spotted On Island Vacation

Twitter was shaken after photos surfaced of pop superstars Adele and Harry Styles appearing to be on a secret vacation together in Anguilla, an island in the Caribbean. While the duo may seem like an odd pairing, Styles has been singing Adele’s praises for years, and vice versa.

Sparking the rumors in 2020, Adele, who’s been getting a considerable amount media attention for her recent weight loss, was seen frolicking in the ocean, drink in hand, wearing an adorable polka-dot dress. On the same beach was Harry Styles, and as the pictures show, they were sharing the same table on the island with a group of friends that included The Late Late Show host James Corden, appearing to have a fantastic island vacation.

Adele hanging out with Harry Styles and James Corden in Anguilla yesterday

The 25-year-old former One Direction singer once said in an interview with Capitalfm.com that the 31-year-old “Hello” singer makes him “weak in the knees,” and that he’d love to date Grammy Award-winning singer.

Adele is out here being happy and living her best life. It's what she deserves.

Four years ago, Styles gushed over how Adele sent him the cheekiest birthday present for his 21st birthday. While speaking to BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw ahead of his first solo effort, Sign of The Times, Styles said, “For my 21st she gave me one of her albums, 21, and said, ‘I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck.'”

From one British superstar to another, Styles went on to say how much of an inspiration Adele was to him, and how he admired everything about the singer.

“I’ve spoken to her a little bit, she knows one of the guys that I wrote [this album] with a lot,” he said. “But I don’t think so much [in terms of] advice, I just like how she does stuff. I think she leads by example, she’s the biggest, she’s amazing, she’s the best so she should be the biggest. The thing with her is she’s a different thing, she’s just good at it. I like how she does everything, it looks very nice.”

not y'all saying adele was wearing harry's bandana nwww i will SOB

Flash forward to 2020, one eagle-eyed fan noticed the orange scarf around Adele’s neck matches the one Styles’ has previously worn, leading Twitter users to believe he lent her the accessory.

Adele & Styles Could Be Collaborating On New Music, Not Romantically Involved

HARRY AND ADELE COLLAB

HARRY AND ADELE COLLAB The world would explode

Both being well-respected artists and longtime admirers of one another, the two of them getting together on an island vacation could mean that they are working on new music together and that there is no romance involved.

Of course, a Styles and Adele collab would cause fans to freak out, so if they are not dating, and they are working on new music, it’s equally exciting news.

Adele was recently rumored to be dating Skepta back in October. The rapper, who’s a staple in the grime scene, was the first person to be romantically linked to Adele following her divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares one son, Angelo, who was born in 2012.

It’s also been over four years since Adele last released an album, and it’s expected that her follow-up record to 25 will come out soon, or at least, there’s a large hope that that’s the case.

Imagine the power of a collab between harry and adele, british royalty singing together is everything I need

Do you realize that Harry & Adele collabing could literally break records & make the whole world freak? They're both beautifully talented artists & they both have outstanding vocals, they both write heartbreaking songs… a sad song with Adele & Harry in it… we wouldn't SURVIVE

