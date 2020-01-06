‘AGT Champions’ 2020 Acts: Meet the 40 Contestants

America’s Got Talent returns with its second season of The Champions. The reality series welcomes back former winners, finalists and favorites from all around the world, in an effort to determine which of them is truly the AGT champion.

But which contestants are returning? Which fan favorites plan on making a return to the AGT stage to prove that they can triumph a second time? Read on for a rundown of the 40 acts who are set to compete on AGT Champions.

There Are 40 ‘AGT’ Contestants Returning to Compete

According to Newsweek, the contestants set to return to the AGT stage include:

Alexa Lauenburger – dog act (Das Supertalent 2017)

Angelina Jordan – singer (Norway’s Got Talent 2014)

Bars & Melody – vocal duo (Britain’s Got Talent 2014)

Ben Blaque – danger act (Britain’s Got Talent 2016)

Ben Hart – magician (Britain’s Got Talent 2019)

Boogie Storm – dance group (Britain’s Got Talent 2016)

Brian King Joseph – violinist (America’s Got Talent 2018)

Christian and Percy – balancing & dog act (America’s Got Talent 2014)

Collabro – vocal group (Britain’s Got Talent 2014)

Connie Talbot – singer (Britain’s Got Talent 2007)

Dan Naturman – comedian (America’s Got Talent 2014)

Dania Díaz – magician (Spain’s Got Talent 2018)

Duo Destiny – gymnastics act (Poland’s Got Talent 2018)

Duo Transcend – trapeze duo (America’s Got Talent 2018)

Eddie Williams – strongman (Australia’s Got Talent 2019)

Emil Rengle – dancer (Romania’s Got Talent 2018)

Freckled Sky – dance group (America’s Got Talent 2015)

Hans – singer (America’s Got Talent 2018)

Jack Vidgen – singer (Australia’s Got Talent 2011)

J.J. Pantano – comedian (Australia’s Got Talent 2019)

Junior Creative – dance group (Myanmar’s Got Talent 2018)

Luke Islam – singer (America’s Got Talent 2019)

Marcelito Pomoy – singer (Pilipinas Got Talent 2011)

Marc Spelmann – magician (Britain’s Got Talent 2018)

Michael Grimm – singer (America’s Got Talent 2010)

Mike Yung – singer (America’s Got Talent 2017)

Miki Dark – danger act (Holland’s Got Talent 2019)

Moses Concas – beat boxer (Italia’s Got Talent 2016)

Oz Pearlman – mentalist (America’s Got Talent 2015)

Paddy and Nicko – dance duo (France’s Got Talent 2016)

Puddles Pity Party – singer (America’s Got Talent 2017)

Quick Style – dance trio (Norway’s Got Talent 2009)

Ryan Niemiller – comedian (America’s Got Talent 2019)

Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Russian Bar act (America’s Got Talent 2011)

The Silhouettes – dance group (America’s Got Talent 2011)

Spencer Horsman – danger act (America’s Got Talent 2012)

Strauss Serpent – contortionist (Africa’s Got Talent 2018)

Tyler Butler-Figueroa – violinist (America’s Got Talent 2019)

Voices of Service – vocal group (America’s Got Talent 2019)

V. Unbeatable – dance group (America’s Got Talent 2019)

5 of the Contestants Debuted In ‘AGT’ Season 14

The last season of America’s Got Talent boasted some unbelievable contestants, and TV Line confirms that a handful of them will return for Champions. These contestants include Ryan Niemiller (comedian), Tyler Butler-Figueroa (violinist), V. Unbeatable (dance group), Luke Islam (singer) and Voices of Service (vocal group).

Both Luke Islam and Tyler Butler-Figueroa received the Golden Buzzer during the audition process, and V. Unbeatable nabbed the prestigious marker during judge cuts. All five acts dominated at various points during season 14, but the one who made it the furthest was comedian Ryan Niemiller.

Niemiller captivated audiences and judges alike with his irreverent wit and his willingness to make jokes based on his own physical disability. He finished in third place, and remained one of the most talked-about acts well after the season concluded.

Singer Michael Grimm Is One of the 12 Returning Winners

Gold Derby reports that 12 of the 40 AGT contestants who have returned are past winners. These contestants come from all over the world and offer greater diversity than last season, when five of the returning winners were from America. The only American winner who will compete this season is singer Michael Grimm.

The remaining contestants fall under three camps: quarter-finalists, semi-finalists and finalists. They also come from all over the world, and have competed as far back as the 2007 season of Britain’s Got Talent.

AGT: The Champions 2020 premieres Monday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

