America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 2 is underway, as fans of the reality talent competition watch past contestants return for another chance at “Got Talent” victory. Episode 3 airs on Monday, January 20 at 8/7c on NBC.

The description for episode 3 teases that “Ten more of the most talented acts perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; four acts advance, including one who receives a golden buzzer to perform in the finale.”

Michael Grimm, Duo Destiny, Quick Style, Moses Concas, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Miki Dark, V. Unbeatable, Ben Hart, Alexa Lauenburger, and Freckled Sky.

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s performing acts:

Michael Grimm

VideoVideo related to agt champions episode 3 performers: who is performing tonight 1/20/2020 2020-01-20T17:18:55-05:00

40-year-old American singer Michael Grimm won America’s Got Talent season 5, and is back to defend his title among the franchise’s champions. The Mississippi native currently has his own show in Las Vegas.

A video of Grimm’s audition released ahead of episode 3 reveals that he chose to sing and accompany himself to his own rendition of “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James.

Duo Destiny

VideoVideo related to agt champions episode 3 performers: who is performing tonight 1/20/2020 2020-01-20T17:18:55-05:00

Kinga Grzeskow and Goncalo Roque partnered to create the gymnastic team “Duo Destiny” back in 2015. As a duo, they went on to won “Poland’s Got Talent” in 2018.

Quick Style

VideoVideo related to agt champions episode 3 performers: who is performing tonight 1/20/2020 2020-01-20T17:18:55-05:00

Quick Style is a dance trio made up of Nasir Sirikhan and twins Suleman and Bilal Malik. The group won “Norway’s Got Talent” back in 2009 and went on to teach and choreograph dance around the world, and even open their own talent management company. They have even choreographed for the mega-famous Korean boy band BTS.

Moses Concas

VideoVideo related to agt champions episode 3 performers: who is performing tonight 1/20/2020 2020-01-20T17:18:55-05:00

Moses Concas won “Italy’s Got Talent” in 2016 with his harmonica beatboxer act. Before an unexpected audition for “Got Talent” changed his life, he shared his talent as a street performer and busker.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

VideoVideo related to agt champions episode 3 performers: who is performing tonight 1/20/2020 2020-01-20T17:18:55-05:00

12-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa received a golden buzzer from judge Simon Cowell on last year’s season of America’s Got Talent. He learned how to play the violin to combat the bullying he faced while battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Miki Dark

VideoVideo related to agt champions episode 3 performers: who is performing tonight 1/20/2020 2020-01-20T17:18:55-05:00

Miki Dark’s unique act combines horror and comedy to deliver a danger act on the AGT stage. Before competing as a champion on the show, he appeared on both “Holland’s Got Talent” and “Das Supertalent.”

V. Unbeatable

VideoVideo related to agt champions episode 3 performers: who is performing tonight 1/20/2020 2020-01-20T17:18:55-05:00

V. Unbeatable competed on last season of America’s Got Talent. The dance group is from Mumbai, India and was founded by Vikas and Om Prakash, but Vikas unfortunately passed away following an accident during rehearsal.

Ben Hart

VideoVideo related to agt champions episode 3 performers: who is performing tonight 1/20/2020 2020-01-20T17:18:55-05:00

Ben Hart is a magician from London, England. Before performing as an act on AGT: The Champions, he performed both as a finalist on “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2019 and “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.” His recent experience on the “Got Talent” stage should prove helpful to him as he attempts to impress the judges and audience in order to advance.

Alexa Lauenburger

VideoVideo related to agt champions episode 3 performers: who is performing tonight 1/20/2020 2020-01-20T17:18:55-05:00

11-year-old Alexa Lauenburger is from Germany. Her act is a dog training act and her talent won her “Das Supertalent” in 2017 and launched her all the way to the finale of “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions” in 2019.

Freckled Sky

VideoVideo related to agt champions episode 3 performers: who is performing tonight 1/20/2020 2020-01-20T17:18:55-05:00

Freckled Sky first appeared on America’s Got Talent season 10 and received the golden buzzer for their audition performance. Will the multimedia dance team earn a golden buzzer again when they perform for the judges in episode 3 of AGT: The Champions?

Freckled Sky is already successful in their own right, having worked with music stars including Pink, James Arthur, Paula Abdul, and Lil Yachty.

READ NEXT: AGT Champions 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Season 2 Online