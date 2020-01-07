AGT Champions 2020 Premiere Live Recap & Spoilers

America’s Got Talent: The Champions returned to NBC on Monday, January 6, 2020, with a two-hour premiere and performances from 10 of the season’s 40 competing acts.

The official synopsis for the episode teased “Ten of the most memorable acts from around the globe perform for the judges; four of these acts advance — two chosen by a panel of superfans, one Judges’ Choice and one who receives a Golden Buzzer to perform in the finale.” Terry Crews is, once again, the show’s host, and the four-person judges’s panel is made up of Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Alesha Dixon, and Heidi Klum.

Whether you missed the premiere when it aired, or are just looking to relive the action, here’s what happened during the episode:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘AGT: The Champions’ Premiere Episode Recap

Terry Crews took the stage to introduce the new season, including the return of Heidi Klum as a judge and the addition of new judge Alesha Dixon. He also revealed that, for the premiere episode, Heidi Klum was the judge in control of the golden buzzer.

Paddy & Nicko, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014, were the first act to perform.

