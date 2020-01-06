‘AGT Champions 2’: 2020 Premiere Time & Channel

America’s Got Talent: The Champions is back on NBC for a second season, featuring 40 new “champion” acts. Terry Crews is once again the host of the reality talent competition, and the four-person judges’ panel consists of Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Alesha Dixon.

The season premiere of America’s Got Talent: The Champions is on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 8/7c on NBC. The episode is scheduled to be two hours long.

The official synopsis for the premiere episode reads “Ten of the most memorable acts from around the globe perform for the judges; four of these acts advance — two chosen by a panel of superfans, one Judges’ Choice and one who receives a Golden Buzzer to perform in the finale.” You can find Heavy.com’s full rundown of the episode 1 performers here.

‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ Follows a Different Format Than the Original Show

While AGT: The Champions is technically season 15 of America’s Got Talent, the show follows a different format than a “regular” season of the competition. According to NBC.com, “The first four episodes will each showcase 10 acts, with three acts from each week moving on to the Semifinals and one receiving a Golden Buzzer to advance straight to the Finals. The Semifinals will cut those 12 acts in half, and the six that continue will compete against the four Golden Buzzer recipients for the ultimate title of World Champion!” This implies a shorter season of the show, which makes sense, since season 1 of AGT: The Champions was only 7 episodes long.

Another difference between the Champions spinoff and America’s Got Talent is the live voter aspect. While live shows of AGT enable at-home voters to determine which acts advance into the next round, live voting is not available during AGT: The Champions. Instead, NBC explains that “Advancing talent from each round is determined by the judge panel (Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel) along with a select group of ‘superfans.'”

Season 14 Judges Julianne Hough & Gabrielle Union Did Not Return for Season 15

Last season, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell were joined by first-time judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. When the two were not asked back to the judges’ panel for AGT: The Champions season 2, it sparked controversy for the show over why their exit came after only one season of judging.

An article from Variety surmised that it had something to do with Hough and Union’s complaints of a toxic work environment and racially and culturally inappropriate jokes made during season 14.

After choosing not to renew Hough and Union’s contracts as judges, NBC’s statement said “‘America’s Got Talent’ has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

Before joining the America’s Got Talent: The Champions judges, new judge Alesha Dixon served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

